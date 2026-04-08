Toluca’s form has been a roller coaster, and they’ll be looking to steady themselves as they host LA Galaxy at Estadio Nemesio Diez in the first-leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinal.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Toluca vs LA Galaxy as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Toluca vs LA Galaxy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Toluca vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Nemesio Diez

Toluca vs LA Galaxy kicks off on 9 Apr at 23:00 EST and 04:00 GMT.

Match preview

Toluca come into this quarterfinal after a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Querétaro over the weekend. That result means they’ve managed just one win in their last five matches across all competitions - a 4-0 victory over San Diego in the previous round that overturned their aggregate deficit.

Getty Images

LA Galaxy aren’t in sparkling form either. They most recently slipped to a 2-1 home defeat against Minnesota United and have only one win from six MLS Western Conference fixtures this season. Their path here was a little smoother, having been drawn against Mount Pleasant in the last round, but they’ll need to raise their level against tougher opposition now.

Getty Images

Key stats

This quarterfinal marks only the second time Toluca and LA Galaxy have faced each other. Their first meeting came in the Campeones Cup final back in October 2025, when Toluca edged it 3-2.

On that night, Diego Fagundez and Gabriel Pec scored for Galaxy, either side of Nicolás Castro’s equaliser, but late goals from Franco Romero and Federico Pereira swung the game back in Toluca’s favour and secured the trophy.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

TOL Last match LAG 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins LA Galaxy 2 - 3 Toluca 3 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Toluca vs LA Galaxy today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: