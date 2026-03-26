New Caledonia and Jamaica meet for the first time at Estadio Akron in Mexico, with both sides chasing a step closer to the 2026 World Cup.

Here is where to find English language live streams of New Caledonia vs Jamaica as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

New Caledonia vs Jamaica kick-off time

New Caledonia vs Jamaica kicks off on 27 Mar at 10:00 EST and 03:00 GMT.

Match preview

For New Caledonia, the idea of reaching a World Cup is no longer just fantasy - they’re only two wins away. This French territory, admitted to FIFA in the early 2000s, came agonisingly close once before, holding the All Whites for much of a qualifier before conceding three late goals. Johann Sidaner has been steering the project since 2022, leaving his youth coaching role at Nantes to take charge of this small island side. Ranked 150th by FIFA, with most of their players competing either locally or in France’s lower divisions, their progress would be a true underdog story. They arrive in this match having won two of their last three internationals, including a 2‑0 victory over Gibraltar in October, and this will be their fourth meeting with a CONCACAF opponent after previous losses to Martinique.

Getty Images

Jamaica’s path through qualifying has been less straightforward than expected. They opened round three with two emphatic wins, scoring six without reply, but then dropped points in three of their final four games and missed out on the top spot. Following Steve McClaren’s resignation after a goalless draw with Curaçao in November, the federation turned to Rudolph Speid to guide them back to the finals for the first time since 1998. While they didn’t secure direct qualification last winter, the Reggae Boyz are unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, conceding just once and recording back‑to‑back clean sheets, including a 1‑0 win over Grenada in January.

Key stats & injury news

New Caledonia will be without midfielder Pierre Bako, who’s serving a suspension after accumulation of yellow cards. Jamaica, meanwhile, welcome back Leon Bailey, he missed the Curaçao qualifier with a thigh problem, though Michail Antonio won’t feature this window after moving to Qatar last month following injuries sustained in a car accident.

This meeting also adds to Jamaica’s history with Oceania opponents - they’ve faced teams from that region four times, all in friendlies, winning twice against New Zealand and losing twice to Australia. Their most recent encounter came in February 2012, when they earned a 3–2 away win over New Zealand.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: