Crystal Palace return to European action this week, heading to Florence for the second-leg of their Conference League quarterfinal against Fiorentina. Just a week ago in South London, Palace put themselves in a strong position with an emphatic victory, and will now look to finish the job at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Artemio Franchi, Firenze

Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace kicks off on 16 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Fiorentina head into the second-leg of their quarterfinal in a situation they haven’t faced before, needing to overturn a 3-0 deficit in Europe. Despite being two‑time finalists and three‑time semi‑finalists in the Conference League, they’ve never lost at this stage until now, and history shows they’ve struggled when chasing a comeback of this scale. Out of 11 European quarter‑final ties, they’ve won 10, with the only defeat coming against Celtic back in 1970.

Their supporters will know the odds are stacked against them, though the team did manage a morale‑boosting 1-0 win over Lazio at the weekend. That result leaves them eight points clear of relegation danger in Serie A, but against Palace they’ll need attacking players to step up.

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For Crystal Palace, this is new territory. They’ve never carried such a strong first‑leg advantage into a European tie, and their performance in South London set them up well. Ismaila Sarr has been particularly effective in the knockout rounds, scoring four of his six goals in the competition since February, including a brace against AEK Larnaca and another against Fiorentina. Palace’s form has also improved overall, with just one defeat in their last 10 matches after a difficult winter run.

With Oliver Glasner’s experience in European competition guiding them, Palace will look to manage the second-leg carefully, balancing the desire to extend their lead with the need to protect what they already have.

Key stats & injury news

Fiorentina will be without Dodo in the second-leg after his booking in the first meeting. Meanwhile Moise Kean, who has eight Serie A goals this season, is doubtful with a calf problem, and both Fabiano Parisi and Niccolo Fortini are uncertain to feature. Tariq Lamptey is ruled out completely with a knee injury.

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Palace’s squad looks in better shape, though Eddie Nketiah is sidelined with a thigh issue and Cheick Doucoure remains a long‑term absentee, having not played since January 2025. Evann Gueessand is also carrying a knock.

The historical record favours Palace, as Fiorentina have failed to win any of their last four meetings with English clubs, losing three and drawing one.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FIO Last match CRY 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Crystal Palace 3 - 0 Fiorentina 0 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Fiorentina vs Crystal Palace today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: