Porto and Nottingham Forest meet again, this time in the Europa League quarterfinals, starting with the first leg in Portugal. The two sides already crossed paths earlier in the competition, when Forest claimed victory at home.

Here is where to find English language live streams of FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Estadio do Dragao

FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest kicks off on 9 Apr at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

For Nottingham Forest, the main focus this season remains staying up in the Premier League, but they now face a Porto side that’s been almost untouchable at home. Porto have taken 11 wins from their last 13 matches at the Estádio do Dragão, drawing the other two, and they’ve been flawless in the Europa League there with five wins out of five.

In the previous round, Porto handled Stuttgart comfortably across both legs, while Forest had to grind it out against Midtjylland, eventually going through on penalties.

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Defensively, Porto haven’t been watertight, with only two clean sheets in their last eight games and goals conceded in three of their five home Europa League fixtures. Forest, meanwhile, have found the net in seven straight away matches. At the other end, Porto have been consistent scorers, hitting at least two goals in each of their last six outings across all competitions, with five of those finishing exactly 2-0.

Key stats & injury news

Porto head into the first leg with a few injury headaches. Rodrigo Mora, Samu Omorodion Aghehowa, Luuk de Jong and Nehuén Pérez are all ruled out, while Zaidu Sanusi remains doubtful. Nottingham Forest also travel with plenty of absentees. Elliot Anderson is suspended, and they’re missing Omari Hutchinson, Ola Aina, Jair Cunha, Willy Boly, Nicolò Savona, John Victor and Chris Wood through injury.

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The two sides have already met once this season, with Forest winning 2-0. That result was also the last time Porto tasted defeat, adding extra weight to this rematch.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

POR Last match NFO 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Nottingham Forest 2 - 0 FC Porto 0 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch FC Porto vs Nottingham Forest today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: