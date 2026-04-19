The spotlight shifts to Switzerland as the Stade de la Tuiliere sets the stage for the UEFA Youth League Final, where European football's brightest young prospects from Club Brugge and Real Madrid clash to etch their names into history.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Club Brugge U19 vs Real Madrid U19 as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Club Brugge U19 vs Real Madrid U19 with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Club Brugge U19 vs Real Madrid U19 kick-off time

Club Brugge U19 vs Real Madrid U19 kicks off on 20 Apr at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

This final represents the pinnacle of academy football, featuring two sides that have navigated a gruelling path to reach Lausanne. Real Madrid’s Juvenil A arrives with momentum, having survived a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. Alvaro Lopez’s side has shown remarkable resilience throughout the knockout stages, overcoming heavy hitters like Chelsea and Sporting CP, and they now stand on the brink of domestic and continental glory.

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Standing in their way is a highly disciplined Club Brugge outfit that has defied expectations with a string of impressive performances. The Belgian side has proven to be a tactical nightmare for their opponents, relying on a compact structure and quick transitions that have dismantled some of the tournament’s favourites. With a trophy on the line, both teams are expected to leave everything on the pitch in what promises to be a high-stakes, high-intensity tactical chess match.

Key stats & injury news

Statistically, this match is a contrast in styles; Real Madrid has relied on late-game heroics and a potent, fluid attack that consistently finds the back of the net when the pressure is highest. Their ability to recover from setbacks was evident in their equaliser against PSG, highlighting a level of maturity that belies their age. Club Brugge, conversely, has built their success on defensive solidity, conceding very few goals throughout the knockout rounds and keeping their shape even under sustained pressure.

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Regarding personnel, Real Madrid will be looking to Javi Navarro to continue his heroics in goal after his standout semi-final performance, while the fitness of the squad remains a primary concern following the physical toll of 120 minutes against PSG. Club Brugge heads into the final with a relatively clean bill of health and the advantage of a fresher squad, as they avoided the same taxing shootout conditions. Both managers are expected to field their strongest possible line-ups, with the availability of key creative sparks likely to prove the difference in a game where defensive mistakes will be punished instantly.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CBR Last 2 matches RLM 0 Wins 1 Draw 1 Win Club Brugge U19 2 - 2 Real Madrid U19

Real Madrid U19 3 - 0 Club Brugge U19 2 Goals scored 5 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Club Brugge U19 vs Real Madrid U19 today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: