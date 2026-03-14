Charlotte FC will look to take advantage of playing in front of their home crowd at Bank of America Stadium as they welcome Inter Miami in Matchday 4 of the MLS.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami FC kicks off on 14 Mar at 18:30 EST and 23:30 GMT.

Match preview

Charlotte are coming off their first win of the season, an entertaining 3-1 victory over 10-man Austin FC. They now have the chance to make it two straight victories to start the season for the third year running, having dropped just once at home since last May. Defensively, they’ve been rock solid in Charlotte, recording four clean sheets in their last six home matches. Dean Smith’s side also tend to hold firm when ahead or level at halftime, going unbeaten in their last five league outings in those situations.

Getty Images

Inter Miami, meanwhile, are easing into the new season as defending MLS Cup champions. They’ve strung together back‑to‑back away wins and are unbeaten in five straight road fixtures. Javier Mascherano’s men have shown a knack for striking early - winning four consecutive matches when scoring in the opening half. March has also been kind to them, with seven straight unbeaten games in this month, including six wins. And when they find the net more than once, they’re almost unstoppable, taking 15 of their last 16 league matches in those scenarios.

Key stats & injury news

Charlotte may be without Frederick Kessler this weekend, as the new signing is still sidelined with a lower‑body issue and has yet to make his debut.

Over in Miami, Sergio Reguilon is a question mark, with the Spanish full‑back nursing a knee problem.

Getty Images

History favours Charlotte in this matchup - they’ve taken maximum points in three of their four league meetings with Miami, including a commanding 3‑0 win in this fixture last year. The Herons’ lone away success against the Crown came back in 2024, when they edged out a 2‑1 victory.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Smith Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Mascherano

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: