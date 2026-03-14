Bay FC kicks off their 2026 NWSL campaign at home, aiming to start strong against league newcomers Denver Summit FC.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Bay FC vs Denver Summit FC as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Bay FC vs Denver Summit FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Bay FC vs Denver Summit FC kick-off time

Bay FC vs Denver Summit FC kicks off on 14 Mar at 17:30 EST and 22:30 GMT.

Match preview

Bay FC endured a tough campaign last season, finishing 13th with 20 points from 26 matches - level with bottom‑placed Chicago Stars, though Chicago’s goal difference was worse. Still, there’s reason for optimism heading into 2026, especially with the arrival of Italian veteran forward Cristiana Girelli on loan from Juventus.

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As for Denver Summit, they’re stepping into the spotlight for their very first NWSL season after joining as an expansion side in January 2025. Despite being newcomers, they’ve built a strong roster and could be contenders for a playoff push. Lindsey Heaps, the face of their expansion bid, will lead the line this season, and a positive result in their opener could set the tone for what’s ahead.

Big-money midfield move

Bay FC made headlines on 11 February by securing midfielder Claire Hutton from Kansas City Current in a record $1.1 million (roughly £810,000 - £825,000) transfer.

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The deal ranks among the highest fees ever exchanged between NWSL clubs and one of the biggest globally in women’s football.

Hutton, fresh off a season where she earned a spot on the NWSL Best XI First Team, brings proven quality and star power to Bay’s midfield as they look to reset their fortunes in 2026.

Team news & squads

Bay FC vs Denver Summit FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager E. Coates Probable lineup Substitutes Manager N. Cushing

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Bay FC vs Denver Summit FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: