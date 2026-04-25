Angers will be eager to shake up Ligue 1 as they welcome table-topping Paris Saint-Germain to Stade Raymond Kopa, pitting their gritty mid-table fight against the Parisians’ unstoppable momentum.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stade Raymond Kopa

Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain kicks off on 25 Apr at 13:00 EST and 18:00 GMT.

Match preview

Angers may not be racking up wins, but they’re sitting comfortably enough to expect another season in Ligue 1, and a victory over PSG this weekend - especially if Auxerre slip - would seal their safety. Alexandre Dujeux’s men haven’t tasted victory since edging Nantes in early March, though they’ve steadied themselves with a couple of draws, keeping things tight at the back. Goals at Stade Raymond Kopa have been scarce, with the side scoring one or fewer in most home fixtures, but three points on Saturday would push them to 37 for the campaign, surpassing last year’s total.

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PSG, meanwhile, bounced back from a setback against Lyon with a commanding win over Nantes, restoring their cushion at the top. Luis Enrique’s squad has been ruthless away from home, stringing together five straight wins without conceding in the last four, though another defeat on the road would mark their worst away record since 2021-22. Crucially, they’ve been flawless against bottom-half teams this season, rarely even allowing a goal, which makes this clash a real test of Angers’ resilience.

Key stats & injury news

Angers head into the weekend with a lengthy injury list - Harouna Djibirin is sidelined by an ankle problem, Carlens Arcus is nursing a groin issue, Yassin Belkhdim has a forearm concern, and knocks are keeping Marius Courcoul, Pierrick Capelle, and Ousmane Camara out of action.

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PSG aren’t at full strength either, with Nuno Mendes and Vitinha both doubtful due to a knock and a foot injury, while Quentin Ndjantou Mbitcha faces a hamstring worry. History, though, is firmly on the Parisians’ side: they’ve beaten Angers in each of their last 19 meetings, including a 4-2 victory at Stade Raymond Kopa back in 2024.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Angers vs Paris Saint-Germain today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: