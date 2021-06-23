How to watch Slovakia vs Spain in Euro 2020 from India?

Luis Enrique's Spain need a victory to guarantee their place in the last-16 of Euro 2020...

Spain face Slovakia in a must-win game in Group E of Euro 2020 on Wednesday evening at Estadio La Cartuja.

Two draws from their opening two matches have left Luis Enrique's side needing a win to secure their spot in the knockout stages. La Roja can also progress if they pick a point against Slovakia provided Poland do not register a win over Sweden in the other game in Group E.

Meanwhile, Slovakia only need to ensure that they pick a point in order to progress into the round of 16.

Here's how to watch Slovakia vs Spain in India.

What time does Slovakia vs Spain start?

Game Slovakia vs Spain Date Wednesday, June 23 Time 9:30pm IST

How to watch Slovakia vs Spain on TV & live stream in India?

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does Group E in Euro 2020 look like?

Slovakia are currently ahead of Spain in the standings, having won their first game against Poland, and know that avoiding defeat is enough to qualify for the round of 16.

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Sweden 🇸🇪 2 1 2 0 +1 4 2 Slovakia 🇸🇰 2 1 0 1 0 3 3 Spain 🇪🇸 2 0 2 0 0 2 4 Poland 🇵🇱 2 0 2 1 -1 1

Where will Slovakia vs Spain take place?

La Cartuja | Seville | Spain

Capacity: 60,000 | reduced to 30% capacity

Games: Group stage & last 16 (four games)

Year built: 1999

Seville's Estadio de La Cartuja was chosen as a replacement host city in April 2021 when it was decided that Bilbao would not be hosting any games at the tournament.

Situated in southern Spain, it is occasionally home to the Spain national team and will host three games in Group E as well as a last 16 match.

A UEFA category 4 stadium, the venue was built for the 1999 World Championships in Athletics and has since hosted a number of high profile games, including the 2003 UEFA Cup final between Celtic and Porto.

Slovakia vs Spain: Team news & key stats

Captain Sergio Busquets is available again after testing negative for Coronavirus that ruled him out of the early stages of the tournament. Spain's Luis Enrique may opt to start Thiago Alcantara and Chelsea's Champions League winning defender Cesar Azpilicueta.

Slovakia remain without injured Ivan Schranz, while Denis Vavro is still unavailable after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Key stats:

Spain have won all three of their previous matches on home soil against Slovakia, scoring 11 goals and conceding two.



Slovakia are unbeaten in their final group stage game at both of their previous two major tournaments, winning 3-2 against Italy at the 2010 World Cup and drawing 0-0 with England at EURO 2016. They have progressed from the group stages at both previous tournaments.



Spain have drawn both of their EURO 2020 matches so far; in European Championship history, only one side have drawn all three of their games in a single group stage – Portugal in 2016, who would go on to win the entire tournament that year.

Since his debut for the national side in October 2019, Gerard Moreno has been directly involved in nine goals for Spain (five goals, four assists), more than any other player for them in this time.

