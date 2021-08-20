How to watch 2021-22 Serie A in India: TV, live stream, fixtures & teams
The 2021-22 Serie A will kick-off with Inter beginning their title defense against Genoa on Saturday.
It's the beginning for life without Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) and Achraf Hakimi (PSG) for the reigning champions, while AC Milan have roped in Olivier Giroud and Roma have signed young striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea after losing Edin Dzeko to Inter.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic will look to lead Juventus and AC Milan to glory, whereas Jose Mourinho will be looking to guide Roma to a UEFA Champions League finish this season.
Editors' Picks
- Liverpool begin Salah contract talks as Klopp seeks four-year deal for Egyptian star
- How Laporte went from the 'best in the world' to Man City's third-choice centre-back
- 'Messi's like Michael Jordan!' - Caballero on playing at World Cup with Argentina legend
- Albert Braut Tjaaland: Can Haaland's teenage cousin be as good as the Dortmund superstar?
Here's how you can watch all the Serie A action.
Contents
Where to watch or stream the Serie A
Viacom18 Media have won the rights to stream Serie A in India for the next three years.
Voot, the flagship channel of Viacom18, will air Serie A matches exclusively in the upcoming season along with select national and regional network channels.
Serie A will also be available for streaming through JioTV.
Serie A fixtures
Matchday 1
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|TV Channel/stream*
|Aug 21
|10pm
|Inter vs Genoa
|Voot Select
|Aug 21
|10pm
|Verona vs Sassuolo
|Voot Select
|Aug 22
|12:15am
|Empoli vs Lazio
|Voot Select
|Aug 22
|12:15am
|Torino vs Atalanta
|Voot Select
|Aug 22
|10pm
|Udinese vs Juventus
|Voot Select
|Aug 22
|10pm
|Bologna vs Salernitana
|Voot Select
|Aug 23
|12:15am
|Roma vs Fiorentina
|Voot Select
|Aug 23
|12:15am
|Napoli vs Venezia
|Voot Select
|Aug 23
|10pm
|Cagliari vs Spezia
|Voot Select
|Aug 24
|12:15am
|Sampdoria vs AC Milan
|Voot Select
*All Serie A matches may be watched online on JioTV.
Related links