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Saarbrücken vs Alemannia Aachen: Kick-off time

3. Liga - Game Week 15 28 Nov 2026 - 08:00

1. FC Saarbrücken host Alemannia Aachen in the 3. Liga. Both sides sit in the top half of the table, just one place apart.

Argirios Giannikis' Saarbrücken are fourth. They beat Wehen Wiesbaden 2-1 last time out for their third win in five league games.

Their form remains inconsistent. They responded to a 5-3 defeat at Viktoria Köln with a win, but 11 goals conceded in five games is a lot for a side chasing promotion.

Aachen sit directly behind them in fifth. Mersad Selimbegovic's side beat Waldhof Mannheim 3-0 last time out and have conceded just three goals in their past five games.

Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss to RW Essen. Aachen have since regained momentum with wins over Preußen Münster and Mannheim.

Aachen have often had the upper hand in recent head-to-head meetings, although the most recent encounter in April ended 1-1. TV and live-stream details follow.

This week: What's happened at Saarbrücken and Alemannia Aachen?

Saarbrücken have won three and lost two of their past five league games, with no draws. They beat Wehen Wiesbaden 2-1 last time out after losing 5-3 at Viktoria Köln. Across those five games, they scored 12 goals and conceded 11. Aachen have four wins and one defeat in the same period and most recently beat Waldhof Mannheim 3-0. Their only defeat was a 1-0 loss to RW Essen, while they also beat Hansa Rostock 2-0. Aachen scored nine goals and conceded three.

Saarbrücken vs Alemannia Aachen: Line-ups

Saarbrücken vs Alemannia Aachen: Form

Saarbrücken vs Alemannia Aachen: Head-to-head record

Saarbrücken vs Alemannia Aachen: League tables