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Bundesliga
team-logoPaderborn
Home Deluxe Arena
team-logoEintracht Frankfurt
Falza Rivaldi
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How to watch Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Paderborn
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bundesliga

Paderborn face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially being broadcast.
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  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match!

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: kick-off time

crest
Bundesliga - Game Week 9
Home Deluxe Arena

SC Paderborn host Eintracht Frankfurt in a Bundesliga clash at the Home Deluxe Arena in Paderborn. Both sides need important points in the table.

After a mixed run of results, Paderborn sit 15th and urgently need points to pull away from the relegation places. Coach Ralf Kettemann must do without several regulars.

Eintracht Frankfurt arrive ninth in the table and have shown signs of improvement recently. Last weekend's 3-1 Bundesliga win over Hamburger SV has boosted their confidence.

For Eintracht, Younes Ebnoutalib is a particular focus. The 23-year-old ranks among the league's strongest strikers with six goals and one assist, and recently made his Germany national team debut under head coach Jürgen Klopp. His market value and reputation have soared in a very short time.

Coach Adolf Hütter must do without Jessic Ngankam and Mario Götze in Paderborn, but otherwise has a full squad to choose from. Eintracht arrive as favourites.

To watch the match live, find the broadcast information below.

Topics of the week: what's been happening at Paderborn and Eintracht Frankfurt?

Across their last five competitive games, Paderborn have one win, two draws and two defeats. They most recently drew 0-0 with Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga. Before that, SC Paderborn lost 1-0 to VfB Stuttgart in the DFB Cup, having beaten Hamburger SV 1-0 in the league. Paderborn scored three goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt have three wins and two defeats from their last five competitive games. Most recently, they beat Hamburger SV 3-1 in the Bundesliga. Before that, Frankfurt also beat HSV 3-1 in the DFB Cup but lost 1-0 away to Borussia Dortmund. Their worst result in that spell was a heavy 6-0 defeat against RB Leipzig.

SCP

SCP - Form

VFB
L0-2
SVW
D2-2
HSV
W1-0
VFB
L0-1
BMG
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SGE

SGE - Form

RBL
L6-0
KOE
W1-0
BVB
L1-0
HSV
W1-3
HSV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: line-ups

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt Probable lineups

3-5-2
Paderborn crest
Paderborn
SCP
Formation
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
4-4-2
N. NollN. NollT. SchellerT. SchellerM. HansenM. HansenJ. ter HorstJ. ter HorstS. CastanedaS. Castanedateam-logoG. VidovicL. CurdaL. CurdaT. BaackT. BaackR. ObermairR. ObermairS. MarinoS. MarinoS. TiggesS. TiggesN. AtuboluN. AtuboluK. KosugiK. KosugiL. BrassierL. BrassierE. BaumE. BaumN. CollinsN. CollinsR. OnyedikaR. OnyedikaN. Aseko-NkiliN. Aseko-NkiliR. DoanR. DoanC. UzunC. UzunY. EbnoutalibY. EbnoutalibF. ChaibiF. Chaibi
Eintracht Frankfurt crest
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3-5-2
Paderborn

Starting XI

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manager

  • R. Kettemann
  • A. Huetter

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: form

SCP

SCP - Form

VFB
L0-2
SVW
D2-2
HSV
W1-0
VFB
L0-1
BMG
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
SGE

SGE - Form

RBL
L6-0
KOE
W1-0
BVB
L1-0
HSV
W1-3
HSV
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: head-to-head record

Head to Head

PaderbornDrawEintracht Frankfurt
3
0
2
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
3
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
2
FT
Bundesliga
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
2
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FT
Bundesliga
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
4
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
0
FT
Bundesliga
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
3
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Paderborn badge
Paderborn
SCP
4
Eintracht Frankfurt badge
Eintracht Frankfurt
SGE
2
FT
11Goals Scored11
Games over 2.5 goals5/5
Both teams scored4/5

Paderborn vs Eintracht Frankfurt: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
8530278+1918
D
W
W
D
W
2
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
8530146+818
D
W
D
D
W
3
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
85121810+816
W
L
L
W
D
4
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
85032211+1115
W
W
L
W
L
5
Werder BremenWerder BremenSVW
84311714+315
W
W
D
D
W
6
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
84131816+213
L
L
W
W
W
7
ElversbergElversbergELV
84131616013
W
L
W
L
D
8
Hamburger SVHamburger SVHSV
94051020-1012
W
L
L
W
W
9
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht FrankfurtSGE
83231318-511
W
L
W
L
D
10
Mainz 05Mainz 05M05
83141717010
L
L
W
L
W
11
AugsburgAugsburgFCA
82331815+39
L
D
L
D
L
12
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
83051415-19
W
L
L
W
L
13
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
83051416-29
L
W
W
L
L
14
FC KoelnFC KoelnKOE
8233912-39
D
D
L
W
L
15
PaderbornPaderbornSCP
823369-39
D
W
D
L
W
16
Union BerlinUnion BerlinFCU
8143719-127
D
D
D
W
L
17
Schalke 04Schalke 04S04
813449-56
L
D
L
L
D
18
Borussia MoenchengladbachBorussia MoenchengladbachBMG
91171225-134
L
D
W
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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