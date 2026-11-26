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Eerste Divisie - Game Week 17 27 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Rat Verlegh Stadion

How to watch NAC Breda vs FC Den Bosch: TV channel and live streams

You can watch NAC Breda vs FC Den Bosch live on ESPN. The options are Watch ESPN and ESPN Extra.

Team news & squads

There is no word yet on injuries, suspensions or a predicted line-up for Rick Kruys' NAC Breda. Information on absentees or the starting XI for Bart Schreuder's FC Den Bosch is also unavailable. We'll update this overview closer to kick-off as more news comes in.

Recent form

NAC Breda have won four of their last five matches and drawn one, leaving them unbeaten. Most recently, they beat Almere City 4-1 away from home. They also beat FC Emmen 4-2. NAC scored 10 goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping a clean sheet against FC Dordrecht.

FC Den Bosch have won three of their last five, drawn one and lost one. Their latest result was a 1-0 win over VVV-Venlo. They also lost 4-0 to RKC Waalwijk and beat FC Emmen 5-0 away. They have scored nine goals and conceded 10.

Head-to-head record

The sides last met on 19 April 2024 in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, when FC Den Bosch and NAC Breda drew 2-2. NAC have won three of their last five meetings, Den Bosch have won one and the other ended in a draw. NAC have an 8-7 advantage on goals scored.

League table

NAC Breda are third in the Eerste Divisie, while FC Den Bosch are ninth.