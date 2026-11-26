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How to watch NAC Breda vs FC Den Bosch: TV channel and live streams
You can watch NAC Breda vs FC Den Bosch live on ESPN. The options are Watch ESPN and ESPN Extra.
Team news & squads
NAC Breda vs FC Den Bosch Probable lineups
Manager
- R. Kruys
There is no word yet on injuries, suspensions or a predicted line-up for Rick Kruys' NAC Breda. Information on absentees or the starting XI for Bart Schreuder's FC Den Bosch is also unavailable. We'll update this overview closer to kick-off as more news comes in.
Recent form
NAC Breda have won four of their last five matches and drawn one, leaving them unbeaten. Most recently, they beat Almere City 4-1 away from home. They also beat FC Emmen 4-2. NAC scored 10 goals and conceded three across those five matches, keeping a clean sheet against FC Dordrecht.
FC Den Bosch have won three of their last five, drawn one and lost one. Their latest result was a 1-0 win over VVV-Venlo. They also lost 4-0 to RKC Waalwijk and beat FC Emmen 5-0 away. They have scored nine goals and conceded 10.
Head-to-head record
Head to Head
The sides last met on 19 April 2024 in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, when FC Den Bosch and NAC Breda drew 2-2. NAC have won three of their last five meetings, Den Bosch have won one and the other ended in a draw. NAC have an 8-7 advantage on goals scored.
League table
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|16
|13
|2
|1
|48
|17
|+31
|41
W
W
W
W
D
|2
|16
|10
|1
|5
|37
|19
|+18
|31
L
W
W
W
L
|3
|16
|9
|4
|3
|33
|23
|+10
|31
W
W
D
W
D
|4
|16
|9
|2
|5
|38
|25
|+13
|29
L
L
D
W
W
|5
|16
|8
|4
|4
|21
|19
|+2
|28
L
W
L
W
W
|6
|16
|8
|1
|7
|28
|31
|-3
|25
L
L
L
L
W
|7
|16
|7
|2
|7
|21
|33
|-12
|23
L
W
W
L
D
|8
|16
|7
|1
|8
|35
|29
|+6
|22
L
L
W
L
W
|9
|16
|6
|4
|6
|25
|26
|-1
|22
W
L
D
W
D
|10
|16
|6
|4
|6
|27
|31
|-4
|22
W
W
W
D
D
|11
|16
|6
|3
|7
|22
|29
|-7
|21
W
W
L
W
D
|12
|16
|4
|8
|4
|29
|23
|+6
|20
L
W
D
L
D
|13
|16
|6
|2
|8
|36
|34
|+2
|20
L
W
L
L
W
|14
|16
|6
|2
|8
|23
|24
|-1
|20
W
W
D
L
D
|15
|16
|5
|5
|6
|22
|26
|-4
|20
W
L
D
L
W
|16
|16
|5
|3
|8
|18
|24
|-6
|18
L
L
L
D
L
|17
|16
|5
|2
|9
|23
|34
|-11
|17
W
W
L
L
L
|18
|16
|4
|3
|9
|31
|38
|-7
|15
W
L
L
W
L
|19
|16
|4
|2
|10
|26
|37
|-11
|14
L
W
D
W
L
|20
|16
|3
|3
|10
|20
|41
|-21
|12
L
L
D
L
L
NAC Breda are third in the Eerste Divisie, while FC Den Bosch are ninth.