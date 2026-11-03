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Champions League
team-logoLens
Stade Bollaert-Delelis
team-logoComo
GOAL-e
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How to watch Lens vs Como live today: Who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Lens vs Como
Lens
Como
Champions League

Lens face Como in the Champions League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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IndiaSony LIV
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Lens vs Como: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Lens vs Como kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Lens vs Como live today: TV and live stream details

DAZN will show Lens vs Como live.

Lens and Como: Recent form

With two wins, no draws and three defeats in their last five competitive matches, Lens have had mixed results. They most recently lost 0-1 at home to Lille in Ligue 1. Before that came a 3-0 result against Club Brugge in the Champions League, while wins over Paris FC (2-1) and Troyes (3-1 away) offered some relief. Lens scored eight goals and conceded six across those five matches.

Como, meanwhile, have shown form hitherto unseen from a promoted side: five wins from five matches, with no draws or defeats. Their latest success was a 1-0 win over Venezia, following a 3-1 win in Turin and a 4-1 Champions League victory over Manchester United. Como scored 11 goals and conceded just two in those five matches.

RCL

RCL - Form

SCP
L0-2
TRO
W1-3
CLB
L3-0
PAR
W2-1
LIL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COM

COM - Form

FIO
W1-3
MUN
W4-1
SAS
W2-0
TOR
W1-3
VEN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lens vs Como: Line-ups

Lens vs Como Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Lens crest
Lens
RCL
Formation
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
R. RisserR. RisserK. AntonioK. AntonioS. BaidooS. BaidooR. AguilarR. AguilarM. UdolM. UdolM. CuisanceM. CuisanceA. HaidaraA. HaidaraF. ThauvinF. ThauvinS. AbdulhamidS. AbdulhamidT. HazardT. HazardF. IvanovicF. IvanovicJ. ButezJ. ButezA. ValleA. ValleM. KempfM. KempfY. CoutoY. CoutoJ. RamonJ. RamonM. PerroneM. PerroneL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaL. MillaL. MillaN. PazN. PazM. BaturinaM. BaturinaA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
3-4-2-1
Lens

Starting XI

Como

Manager

  • Y. Cahuzac
  • C. Fabregas

Lens vs Como: Form

RCL

RCL - Form

SCP
L0-2
TRO
W1-3
CLB
L3-0
PAR
W2-1
LIL
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
COM

COM - Form

FIO
W1-3
MUN
W4-1
SAS
W2-0
TOR
W1-3
VEN
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Lens vs Como: Head-to-head record

Lens vs Como: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
4400185+1312
W
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
4301124+89
L
W
W
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
4301126+69
W
L
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
430184+49
W
L
W
W
7
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
8
RomaRomaROM
4211105+57
W
W
L
D
9
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
10
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
421174+37
L
D
W
W
11
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
4130105+56
D
D
D
W
12
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
13
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
14
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
15
InterInterINT
420276+16
W
W
L
L
16
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
17
LASKLASKLAS
42029906
W
W
L
L
18
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
420289-16
W
W
L
L
19
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
412143+15
D
D
W
L
20
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
41124404
L
L
W
D
21
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
22
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
411249-54
D
L
W
L
23
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
24
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
410358-33
L
L
L
W
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
4103812-43
L
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
30
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
4103410-63
L
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
4013410-61
D
L
L
L
35
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
4004116-150
L
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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