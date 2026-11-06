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2. Bundesliga
team-logoHertha Berlin
Olympiastadion
team-logoWolfsburg
Anggi Riwanto
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How to watch Hertha BSC vs VfL Wolfsburg live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg
Hertha Berlin
Wolfsburg
2. Bundesliga

In Germany’s 2 Bundesliga, Hertha BSC face VfL Wolfsburg. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VPN provider and download its app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United KingdomBundesliga App
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
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Ireland Bundesliga App
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SingaporeStarHub TV+
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to get full access and enjoy the match!

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Olympiastadion

Hertha BSC host VfL Wolfsburg at the Olympiastadion in Berlin in a second-division clash. The league leaders face a Wolfsburg side looking to regain stability after mixed results of late.

Under coach Stefan Leitl, Hertha BSC have become the most consistent side in the 2. Bundesliga. The Berlin side go into this match top of the table, having shown impressive cohesion for weeks.

Wolfsburg arrive with coach Tobias Strobl and sit third. The Lower Saxony side have one of the league's most potent attacks, but their defence has been less reliable. The 4-4 draw with Nürnberg and 1-1 draw with Bochum showed both sides of their game.

In the DFB Cup, Hertha most recently beat SSV Jeddeloh 2-0, having previously won their league match against Arminia Bielefeld 1-0. The Berlin side have shown few weaknesses this season.

Wolfsburg most recently lost 3-2 to SC Freiburg in the DFB Cup, having previously drawn 1-1 with Bochum and beaten Heidenheim 3-1. They have attacking potential, but still lack consistency.

For Hertha, the aim is to defend their lead at the top and make a statement. Wolfsburg want to close the gap to first place and underline their promotion ambitions.

Find out where to watch the match live on TV and via livestream below.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Hertha BSC and VfL Wolfsburg?

Across their last five competitive matches, Hertha BSC have recorded four wins and a draw. Their only dropped points in that run came in a goalless 0-0 draw against Holstein Kiel. Hertha scored eight goals and conceded just two in those five matches.

VfL Wolfsburg have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 win over Osnabrück, preceded by the 3-2 defeat to SC Freiburg in the DFB Cup. The 4-4 against Nürnberg and the 3-1 against Heidenheim showed their goal threat. Wolfsburg scored ten times in those five matches but conceded nine goals.

BSC

BSC - Form

GFT
W2-1
HSK
D0-0
ABI
W1-0
JED
W0-2
FCK
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
WOB

WOB - Form

FCN
D4-4
HDH
W3-1
BOC
D1-1
SCF
L3-2
OSN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: line-ups

Hertha Berlin vs Wolfsburg Probable lineups

Manager

  • S. Leitl

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: form

BSC

BSC - Form

GFT
W2-1
HSK
D0-0
ABI
W1-0
JED
W0-2
FCK
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/1
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
WOB

WOB - Form

FCN
D4-4
HDH
W3-1
BOC
D1-1
SCF
L3-2
OSN
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: head-to-head record

Head to Head

Hertha BerlinDrawWolfsburg
2
1
2
Club Friendlies
Wolfsburg badge
Wolfsburg
WOB
0
Hertha Berlin badge
Hertha Berlin
BSC
2
FT
Bundesliga
Wolfsburg badge
Wolfsburg
WOB
1
Hertha Berlin badge
Hertha Berlin
BSC
2
FT
Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin badge
Hertha Berlin
BSC
0
Wolfsburg badge
Wolfsburg
WOB
5
FT
Bundesliga
Wolfsburg badge
Wolfsburg
WOB
0
Hertha Berlin badge
Hertha Berlin
BSC
0
FT
Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin badge
Hertha Berlin
BSC
1
Wolfsburg badge
Wolfsburg
WOB
2
FT
5Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5

Hertha BSC vs. VfL Wolfsburg: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910238+1528
W
W
D
W
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
106312413+1121
W
L
D
D
W
3
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053297+218
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
113351319-612
L
W
L
W
L
10
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
112541820-211
D
L
D
D
L
11
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
113261618-211
D
L
W
L
W
12
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
13
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
14
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
113261520-511
W
L
L
W
D
15
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
16
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
17
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
18
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
101541012-28
L
W
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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