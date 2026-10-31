Greuther Fürth host Holstein Kiel on 01.11.2026, with kick-off at 13:30.

Streaming in Germany

SPOX explains how to watch the match live on TV or via live stream today.

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: How to watch on TV and live stream

WOW will stream the full match live between Greuther Fürth and Holstein Kiel.

Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN

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Greuther Fürth and Holstein Kiel: Recent form

Greuther Fürth have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 3-0 at home to Osnabrück in the league, having beaten Braunschweig 2-0 before that. Fürth scored four goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

In their last five competitive matches, Holstein Kiel have won three, drawn one and lost one. Kiel most recently beat Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup, following a 3-0 league win against Dynamo Dresden. Across those five matches, Holstein scored seven goals and conceded five.

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Kick-off time

2. Bundesliga - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 07:30 Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Line-ups

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Form

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Head-to-head record

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: The tables