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2. Bundesliga
team-logoGreuther Fuerth
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer
team-logoHolstein Kiel
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How to watch Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel live today: who is showing or broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

Greuther Fuerth vs Holstein Kiel
Greuther Fuerth
Holstein Kiel
2. Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth play Holstein Kiel in the 2. Bundesliga. But who is showing the match live on TV and via stream today?

Greuther Fürth host Holstein Kiel on 01.11.2026, with kick-off at 13:30.

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Streaming in Germany

Sky WOW

WOW

Watch here

SPOX explains how to watch the match live on TV or via live stream today.

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: How to watch on TV and live stream

WOW will stream the full match live between Greuther Fürth and Holstein Kiel.

Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN

Abroad? You can use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch matches through your usual streaming service. A VPN such as NordVPN gives you a secure online connection when streaming. NordVPN is among the world's most popular and reputable VPN providers.

Greuther Fürth and Holstein Kiel: Recent form

Greuther Fürth have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 3-0 at home to Osnabrück in the league, having beaten Braunschweig 2-0 before that. Fürth scored four goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

In their last five competitive matches, Holstein Kiel have won three, drawn one and lost one. Kiel most recently beat Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup, following a 3-0 league win against Dynamo Dresden. Across those five matches, Holstein scored seven goals and conceded five.

GFT

GFT - Form

FCM
D1-1
VFB
L5-0
BSC
L2-1
EBS
W2-0
OSN
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HSK

HSK - Form

VFF
W3-1
EBS
L1-0
BSC
D0-0
DOD
W3-0
TSG
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 10
Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Line-ups

Greuther Fuerth vs Holstein Kiel Probable lineups

Manager

  • H. Vogel

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Form

GFT

GFT - Form

FCM
D1-1
VFB
L5-0
BSC
L2-1
EBS
W2-0
OSN
L3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HSK

HSK - Form

VFF
W3-1
EBS
L1-0
BSC
D0-0
DOD
W3-0
TSG
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Greuther FuerthDrawHolstein Kiel
2
0
3
2. Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
1
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
0
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
2
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
2
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
1
FT
2. Bundesliga
Holstein Kiel badge
Holstein Kiel
HSK
2
Greuther Fuerth badge
Greuther Fuerth
GFT
1
FT
6Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Greuther Fürth vs Holstein Kiel: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910228+1428
W
W
D
W
W
2
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
3
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
95312112+918
L
D
D
W
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053296+318
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
94321616015
D
L
D
D
W
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
9261119+212
D
D
W
D
W
9
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
10
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
11
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
102441820-210
L
D
D
L
D
12
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
103161618-210
L
W
L
W
L
13
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
92341216-49
L
W
L
D
D
14
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
15
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
91531011-18
W
D
L
D
L
16
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
92251118-78
L
W
D
L
D
17
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
9225815-78
L
D
L
W
L
18
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
92251120-98
L
W
L
L
L
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Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
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