How to watch Germany vs Hungary in Euro 2020 from India?

Germany will look to produce another dominant performance against Hungary after defeating Portugal 4-2 last weekend...

Germany will be confident of sealing their place in the Euro 2020 knockout stages when they welcome Hungary to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

Joachim Low’s men bounced back from their opening defeat to France with a thrilling 4-2 victory over Portugal last time out. Germany only need a draw on matchday three against Hungary in order to book their berth in the knockout stages of Euro 2020.

Here's how to watch Germany vs Hungary in India.

What time does Germany vs Hungary start?

Game Germany vs Hungary Date Thursday, June 24 Time 12:30am IST

How to watch Germany vs Hungary on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Euros will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

How does Euro 2020 Group F look like?

Germany’s 4-2 win over Portugal has blown Euro 2020's Group F wide open, especially considering that France dropped points against Hungary on matchday two.

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 France 🇫🇷 2 1 1 0 +1 4 2 Germany 🇩🇪 2 1 0 1 +1 3 3 Portugal 🇵🇹 2 1 0 1 +1 3 4 Hungary 🇭🇺 2 0 1 1 -3 1

Where will Germany vs Hungary take place?

Allianz Arena | Munich | Germany

Capacity: 70,000 | At least 14,500 capacity for Euro 2020

Games: Group stage & quarter-final (four games)

Year built: 2005

Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena is Germany's representative at Euro 2020 and will play host to three games in Group F alongside Budapest's Puskas Arena. It will also host a quarter-final game.

As well as occasionally staging Germany games, the 75,000-seater was one of the country's venues for the World Cup in 2006 (hosting six matches) and in 2012 it was the venue for the Champions League final.

Germany vs Hungary: Team news & key stats

Thomas Muller is unlikely to feature against Hungary after suffering a knee injury against Portugal, while Mats Hummels, Klostermann and Ilkay Gundogan will also face fitness tests after having missed training on Monday.

Hungary's Adam Szalai will need to be assessed after coming off in the first half against France following a knock to the head.

Key stats:

Germany and Hungary’s only previous meeting in Munich was 110 years ago, in a friendly played in December 1911 at the city’s MTV-Platz stadium. Hungary won 4-1.



Hungary are without a win in each of their last five matches at the European Championships (D3 L2) since a 2-0 victory against Austria in 2016. Indeed, that 2-0 win vs Austria is the Hungarians’ only clean sheet in their 10 matches at the European Championships.



Germany were eliminated from the group stages at the 2018 World Cup; they have never gone out at the group stage of consecutive major tournaments (World Cup and Euros).

Hungary haven’t won their third and final group stage game of a major international tournament (World Cup and Euros) since the 1966 World Cup when they beat Bulgaria 3-1. Since then, they have failed to win their final group game at the 1978 World Cup (1-3 loss to France), 1982 World Cup (1-1 draw with Belgium), 1986 World Cup (0-3 loss to France) and EURO 2016 (3-3 draw with Portugal).

