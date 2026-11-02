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Champions League
team-logoGalatasaray
Rams Global Stadyumu
team-logoVfB Stuttgart
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How to watch Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart
Galatasaray
VfB Stuttgart
Champions League

Galatasaray play VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League. But who is showing the match live on TV and online today?

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United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
AustraliaStan Sport
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongNow Player
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
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Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Kick-off time

crest
Champions League - Game Week 4
Rams Global Stadyumu

Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart kick off on 03.11.2026 at 18:45.

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

In Germany, you can watch the match live on DAZN. TV channel and live-stream options are listed below.

Talking points this week: What has been happening at Galatasaray and VfB Stuttgart?

Galatasaray head into the match in Istanbul with four wins from their last five competitive matches. That run includes a 4-0 victory over Konyaspor in the Süper Lig and a 2-1 win in the city derby against Fenerbahçe. Their only setback was a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. Across those five matches, Galatasaray scored eight goals and conceded ten.

With two wins from their last five competitive matches, VfB Stuttgart most recently beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 away in the Bundesliga. They also claimed a 1-0 victory over Paderborn in the DFB Cup. Defeats to Gladbach (3-2) and Hamburger SV (1-0), plus a 1-1 draw with Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, account for their other results. Stuttgart scored nine times and conceded eight goals during this period.

GAL

GAL - Form

BAR
L1-4
GEN
W0-1
LIL
W2-4
FB
W2-1
KSP
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VFB

VFB - Form

HSV
L1-0
ATM
D1-1
BMG
L2-3
SCP
W0-1
B04
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Line-ups

Galatasaray vs VfB Stuttgart Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Galatasaray crest
Galatasaray
GAL
Formation
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
3-4-2-1
U. CakirU. CakirD. SanchezD. SanchezR. SallaiR. SallaiA. BardakciA. BardakciI. JakobsI. JakobsA. BatrakovA. BatrakovY. AkgunY. AkgunGabriel SaraGabriel SaraL. TorreiraL. TorreiraB. YilmazB. YilmazV. OsimhenV. OsimhenD. SeimenD. SeimenR. HendriksR. HendriksL. JaquezL. JaquezJ. ChabotJ. ChabotA. KarazorA. KarazorG. ProemelG. ProemelB. El KhannoussB. El KhannoussD. UndavD. UndavJ. LewelingJ. LewelingC. FuehrichC. FuehrichE. DemirovicE. Demirovic
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB
4-2-3-1
Galatasaray

Starting XI

VfB Stuttgart

Manager

  • O. Buruk
  • S. Hoeness

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Form

GAL

GAL - Form

BAR
L1-4
GEN
W0-1
LIL
W2-4
FB
W2-1
KSP
W0-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
VFB

VFB - Form

HSV
L1-0
ATM
D1-1
BMG
L2-3
SCP
W0-1
B04
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: Head-to-head record

Galatasaray vs. VfB Stuttgart: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
3300145+99
W
W
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
3300123+99
W
W
W
3
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
3300127+59
W
W
W
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
3300105+59
W
W
W
5
Real BetisReal BetisBET
330074+39
W
W
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
321072+57
D
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
321062+47
D
W
W
8
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
3201116+56
L
W
W
9
ComoComoCOM
3201105+56
W
L
W
10
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
320195+46
W
L
W
11
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
320196+36
W
W
L
12
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
320174+36
L
W
W
13
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
320154+16
W
L
W
14
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
3120105+55
D
D
W
15
RomaRomaROM
311185+34
W
L
D
16
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
311143+14
D
W
L
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
311143+14
L
W
D
18
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
31112204
W
L
D
19
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
31028803
L
W
L
20
InterInterINT
310256-13
W
L
L
20
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
310256-13
L
L
W
22
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
310257-23
W
L
L
23
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
310269-33
W
L
L
24
LASKLASKLAS
310269-33
W
L
L
25
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
310236-33
L
W
L
26
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
310248-43
L
W
L
27
LensLensRCL
310237-43
L
L
W
28
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
310249-53
L
W
L
29
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
310238-53
L
L
W
29
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
310238-53
L
W
L
31
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
302139-62
D
L
D
32
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
301247-31
D
L
L
33
VikingVikingVIK
301259-41
L
D
L
34
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
300326-40
L
L
L
35
LilleLilleLIL
3003410-60
L
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
3003113-120
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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