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Eredivisie - Game Week 14 27 Nov 2026 - 14:00 Euroborg

FC Groningen vs Willem II: TV channel and live streams

You can watch the match live on ESPN via Ziggo, Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra and Canal+ Netherlands. The TV and live-stream options are below.

Team news and squads

FC Groningen are without Rijk Janse, Malcolm Jeng and Travis Hernes through injury. No suspensions have been reported.

Willem II are missing the injured Justin Hoogma, Thijs Muller and Amine Lachkar. Nathan Tjoe-A-On is unavailable through suspension. A predicted line-up has yet to emerge. Further updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

FC Groningen have one draw and four defeats from their last five matches (0W-1D-4L). Their most recent game ended in a 1-3 defeat to sc Heerenveen on 21 November. Before that, they lost 4-3 to AZ and 2-3 to Sparta Rotterdam.

Groningen scored nine goals and conceded 13 across those five games.

Willem II have won once, drawn once and lost three times (1W-1D-3L). Their latest match ended in a 2-1 defeat to FC Twente. Before that came a 7-0 defeat to PSV and a 1-6 loss away to SC Cambuur. They scored eight goals and conceded 18.

Head-to-head record

The sides last met in the Eredivisie on 15 February 2025, when Groningen won 1-3 away to Willem II.

Groningen have won three of their five most recent meetings, with two draws and no wins for Willem II. Groningen scored nine goals to Willem II's two.

Standings

FC Groningen are 10th in the Eredivisie, while Willem II are 18th.