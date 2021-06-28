How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina in the Copa America 2021 from India?

La Albiceleste will be looking to seal the top spot in the group stage ahead of the quarterfinals...

Bolivia and Argentina are set to meet in the last Group A match of the Copa America 2021 at the Arena Pantanal on Tuesday.

Cesar Farias' side have lost all three games in the Copa America so far and are out of contention to progress into the knockout stages.

Argentina, who lead Group B with seven points from three games, picked their second consecutive win in the tournament as they beat Paraguay 1-0 last Tuesday. The result will determine their final standing in the group as Paraguay and Uruguay are also playing simultaneously.

Here's how to watch Bolivia vs Argentina in India.

Contents

What time does Bolivia vs Argentina start?

Game Bolivia vs Argentina Date Tuesday, June 29 Time 5:30am IST

Return to top

How to watch Bolivia vs Argentina on TV & live stream in India

In India, the Copa America 2021 will be broadcast live on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN). It will be livestreamed on the SonyLIV app.

TV channels Online stream Sony Ten 2 SD & HD SonyLIV, Jio TV

Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Malayalam & Bengali TV channels Tamil & Telugu TV channels Sony Six SD & HD Sony Ten 4 SD & HD

Return to top

Bolivia vs Argentina: Team news & key stats

Bolivia will miss defender Oscar Ribera on account of an injury. Skipper and all-time highest goalscorer Marcelo Moreno and Joselito Vaca were back as substitutes in the last match after missing the opening two games after testing positive for Covid-19 and are expected to start against Argentina. Striker Jaume Cuéllar, who plies his trade in Italy, is also available for selection after serving his suspension.

Meanwhile, Lionel Scaloni might look to test some of the players ahead of the knockouts as Exequiel Palacios, Nicolas Gonzalez and Giovani Lo Celso are doubtful for the clash It will be interesting to see if Scaloni decides to bench Lionel Messi to afford the Barcelona star some rest.

Article continues below

Key stats:

Bolivia have managed to beat Argentina (2-0) just once, and the only time they scored more than once in a game, in their last nine meetings of the fixture.

Argentina are on an unbeaten run of 16 games since losing to Brazil by a scoreline of 2-0 at the semi-finals of Copa America 2019. However, they have not scored more than once in four of their five encounters in 2021.

Lionel Messi has failed to put his hands on the Copa America title on five counts. including three finals. He has scored once in three games in the current edition of the tournament.

Bolivia manager Cesar Farias had a stint in the Indian Super League (ISL) with NorthEast United in the second season.

Return to top

Further reading: