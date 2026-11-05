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Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

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Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 BayArena

Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille live today: Who is showing it on TV and via live stream?

In Germany, RTL and RTL+ will show the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille live. All broadcast information is listed below.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at Bayer Leverkusen and Marseille?

Bayer Leverkusen have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, the Werkself lost 4-2 to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. They also beat Nürnberg 5-2 in the DFB Cup. Across those five matches, Leverkusen scored twelve goals and conceded ten.

Marseille have won three of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they beat Toulouse 2-0 in Ligue 1, having previously beaten Le Havre 4-3. Their Europa League setbacks were a 1-0 defeat against Olympiakos and a 1-0 goal conceded against Sturm Graz. Across those five matches, Marseille scored twelve goals and conceded four.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Line-ups

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Form

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: Head-to-head record

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Marseille: The tables