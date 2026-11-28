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Eredivisie - Game Week 14 29 Nov 2026 - 06:15 Bingoal Stadion

ADO Den Haag vs FC Utrecht: TV channel and live streams

You can watch ADO Den Haag vs FC Utrecht live through ESPN and Canal+ Netherlands. The TV and streaming options are Watch ESPN, ESPN Extra and Canal+ Netherlands. Pick one from the links below.

Team news and squads

ADO Den Haag are without Luka Reischl through injury, while Matteo Waem is suspended. Levi Schwiebbe's expected starting XI features Kilian Nikiema, Othniel Raterink, Milan Hokke, Lasse Wilhelm, Pascal Mulder, Daryl van Mieghem, Evan Rottier, Nigel Thomas, Juho Kilo, Mylian Jimenez and Yannick Eduardo.

FC Utrecht have no suspended players, but Noah Ohio, Victor Jensen, Kevin Paredes, Miliano Jonathans and Angel Alarcon are out through injury. Anthony Correia's expected starting XI is Vasilios Barkas, Siebe Horemans, Matisse Didden, Per Kloosterboer, Nikolas Panayiotou, Dani de Wit, Oualid Agougil, Yoann Cathline, Marius Broholm, Joris van Overeem and Artem Stepanov. More updates will follow closer to kick-off.

Recent form

ADO Den Haag have won one of their last five matches and lost four. Ajax beat them 3-0 in their most recent game on 22 November, after ADO had beaten Sparta Rotterdam 3-1. Their KNVB Cup match against Excelsior '31 is recorded as a 1-1 draw, but with defeat as the outcome. Across those games, ADO scored six goals and conceded nine.

FC Utrecht have won once, drawn once and lost three times. Their latest match ended in a 3-2 defeat away to SC Cambuur on 21 November. Their win came in the cup, 1-0 away to Kozakken Boys, while the score against Telstar was 4-2. Utrecht scored eight goals and conceded 11.

Head-to-head record

FC Utrecht won the last meeting 4-1 in The Hague in the Eredivisie on 4 April 2021. Of the five most recent meetings, Utrecht have won three, ADO one (5-0 in April 2019), and one ended in a draw. Utrecht scored 13 goals to ADO's nine.

Standings

ADO Den Haag are 17th in the Eredivisie, while FC Utrecht are 15th.