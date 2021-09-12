How to watch 2021-22 Champions League in India: Teams, fixtures, TV channels and streams

Europe's top club competition is set to begin in the 2021-22 season as Goal tells you how to catch the LIVE action from India...

The group stage of the 2021-22 Champions League is set to kick-off on Tuesday with Chelsea beginning their title defense against Zenit.

Juventus meet Malmo in Group H, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United will be in action at Young Boys in Group F.

However, the biggest clash of Matchday 1 will see Group E rivals Barcelona and Bayern come face-to-face at Camp Nou for the first time since Blaugrana's 2-8 drubbing at the same venue in last season's quarter-finals.

Whereas Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid take on Inter in Group D, Dortmund have a trip to Besiktas in Group C and Liverpool are in for a date with AC Milan in Group B.

In Group A, it will be Manchester City vs RB Leipzig and Clube Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain, who also have Lionel Messi on their side this time around.

Here's how you can watch the 2021-22 Champions League in India.



When does the Champions League 2021-22 group stage start?

The Champions League 2020-21 group stage begins with matches on Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15.

There will be a total of six gameweeks in the group stage, with the last series of matches taking place on Tuesday, December 7 and Wednesday, December 8.

How to watch the 2021-22 Champions League on TV & live stream in India

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the rights to show UEFA Champions League matches in India.

Matches will also be available to stream via SonyLIV app and website, besides JioTV mobile app, allowing supporters to watch multiple games simultaneously and catch the replay of matches.

2021-22 Champions League group wise fixtures

Group A

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Paris Saint-Germain 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 RB Leipzig 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Clube Brugge 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream* Sep 16 12:30am Man City vs RB Leipzig Sony Ten 1 SD & HD 12:30am Clube Brugge vs PSG Sony Ten 3 SD & HD Sep 29 12:30am RB Leipzig vs Clube Brugge TBC 12:30am PSG vs Man City TBC Oct 19 10:15pm Clube Brugge vs Man City TBC Oct 20 12:30am PSG vs RB Leipzig TBC Nov 4 1:30am RB Leipzig vs PSG TBC 1:30am Man City vs Clube Brugge TBC Nov 25 1:30am Man City vs PSG TBC 1:30am Clube Brugge vs RB Leipzig TBC Dec 7 11:15pm RB Leipzig vs Man City TBC 11:15pm PSG vs Clube Brugge TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group B

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Porto 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 AC Milan 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream* Sep 16 12:30am Liverpool vs AC Milan Sony Ten 2 SD & HD 12:30am Atletico Madrid vs Porto SonyLIV/JioTV Sep 29 12:30am AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid TBC 12:30am Porto vs Liverpool TBC Oct 20 12:30am Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool TBC 12:30am Porto vs AC Milan TBC Nov 3 11:15pm AC Milan vs Porto TBC Nov 4 1:30am Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid TBC Nov 25 1:30am Liverpool vs Porto TBC 1:30am Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan TBC Dec 8 1:30am Porto vs Atletico Madrid TBC 1:30am AC Milan vs Liverpool TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group C

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Sporting 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Dortmund 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ajax 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group C fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream* Sep 15 10:15pm Besiktas vs Dortmund Sony Ten 2 SD & HD Sep 16 12:30am Sporting vs Ajax SonyLIV/JioTV Sep 28 10:15pm Ajax vs Besiktas TBC Sep 29 12:30am Dortmund vs Sporting TBC Oct 19 10:15pm Besiktas vs Sporting TBC Oct 20 12:30am Ajax vs Dortmund TBC Nov 4 1:30am Dortmund vs Ajax TBC 1:30am Sporting vs Besiktas TBC Nov 24 11:15pm Besiktas vs Ajax TBC Nov 25 1:30am Sporting vs Dortmund TBC Dec 8 1:30am Ajax vs Sporting TBC 1:30am Dortmund vs Besiktas TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group D

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Inter 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Real Madrid 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Sheriff Tiraspol 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream* Sep 15 10:15pm Sheriff Tiraspol vs Shakhtar Donetsk SonyLIV/JioTV Sep 16 12:30am Inter vs Real Madrid Sony Six SD & HD Sep 28 10:15pm Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter TBC Sep 29 12:30am Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol TBC Oct 19 12:30am Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid TBC 12:30am Inter vs Sheriff Tiraspol TBC Nov 3 11:15pm Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk TBC Nov 4 1:30am Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter TBC Nov 24 11:15pm Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk TBC Nov 25 1:30am Sheriff Tiraspol vs Real Madrid TBC Dec 8 1:30am Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff Tiraspol TBC 1:30am Real Madrid vs Inter TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group E

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Bayern 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Barcelona 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Benfica 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Dynamo Kyiv 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream* Sep 15 12:30am Barcelona vs Bayern Sony Ten 2 SD & HD 12:30am Dynamo Kyiv vs Benfica SonyLIV/JioTV Sep 30 12:30am Benfica vs Barcelona TBC 12:30am Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv TBC Oct 20 10:15pm Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv TBC Oct 21 12:30am Benfica vs Bayern TBC Nov 3 1:30am Bayern vs Benfica TBC 1:30am Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona TBC Nov 23 11:15pm Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern TBC Nov 24 1:30am Barcelona vs Benfica TBC Dec 8 1:30am Bayern vs Barcelona TBC 1:30am Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group F

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Villarreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Manchester United 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Atalanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Young Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream* Sep 14 10:15pm Young Boys vs Man Utd Sony Ten 1 SD & HD Sep 15 12:30am Villarreal vs Atalanta SonyLIV/JioTV Sep 29 10:15pm Atalanta vs Young Boys TBC Sep 30 12:30am Man Utd vs Villarreal TBC Oct 20 10:15pm Young Boys vs Villarreal TBC Oct 21 12:30am Man Utd vs Atalanta TBC Nov 2 11:15pm Villarreal vs Young Boys TBC Nov 3 1:30am Atalanta vs Man Utd TBC Nov 24 1:30am Villarreal vs Man Utd TBC 1:30am Young Boys vs Atalanta TBC Dec 9 1:30am Atalanta vs Villarreal TBC 1:30am Man Utd vs Young Boys TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group G

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Lille 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Sevilla 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 RB Salzburg 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Wolfsburg 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group G fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream* Sep 14 10:15pm Sevilla vs RB Salzburg SonyLIV/JioTV Sep 15 12:30am Lille vs Wolfsburg SonyLIV/JioTV Sep 30 12:30am RB Salzburg vs Lille TBC 12:30am Wolfsburg vs Sevilla TBC Oct 21 12:30am Lille vs Sevilla TBC 12:30am RB Salzburg vs Wolfsburg TBC Nov 3 1:30am Sevilla vs Lille TBC 1:30am Wolfsburg vs RB Salzburg TBC Nov 24 1:30am Sevilla vs Wolfsburg TBC 1:30am Lille vs RB Salzburg TBC Dec 9 1:30am Wolfsburg vs Lille TBC 1:30am RB Salzburg vs Sevilla TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

Group H

Pos Team GP W D L GD Pts 1 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Juventus 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Zenit 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Malmo 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group H fixtures

Date Time (IST) Game TV Channel/stream* Sep 15 12:30am Chelsea vs Zenit Sony Ten 1 SD & HD 12:30am Malmo vs Juventus Sony Six SD & HD Sep 29 10:15pm Zenit vs Malmo TBC Sep 30 12:30am Juventus vs Chelsea TBC Oct 21 12:30am Zenit vs Juventus TBC 12:30am Chelsea vs Malmo TBC Nov 3 1:30am Juventus vs Zenit TBC 1:30am Malmo vs Chelsea TBC Nov 24 1:30am Chelsea vs Juventus TBC 1:30am Malmo vs Zenit TBC Dec 8 11:15pm Zenit vs Chelsea TBC 11:15pm Juventus vs Malmo TBC

*All UEFA Champions League matches may be streamed online on SonyLIV/JioTV.

