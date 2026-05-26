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Book World Cup in Canada Tickets
Rob Norcup

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How to get tickets for the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada: Stadium information, match schedules for Toronto and Vancouver and more

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You might catch some of the world's best footballers in action on Canadian soil.

Canadian football fans are eagerly awaiting 12 June, when the Canadian national team, the 'Canucks', will kick off their 2026 World Cup campaign in Toronto. The hosts aim to write a new chapter in the tournament's history.

Canadian venues will also stage several other high-profile group matches, including Germany versus Côte d'Ivoire in Toronto, New Zealand against Belgium in Vancouver, and the Pharaohs of Egypt locking horns with New Zealand.

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When will the 2026 World Cup matches in Canada take place?

Canada will host 13 matches at the 2026 World Cup (10 group stage and 3 knockout stage). Here is the full match schedule in local time:

DateMatch (local time)VenueTickets
Friday 12 JuneGroup B: Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (3pm)BMO Field (Toronto)Book now
Saturday 13 JuneGroup D: Australia vs. Türkiye (9pm)BC Place (Vancouver)Book now
Wednesday 17 JuneGroup L: Ghana v Panama (7pm)BMO Field (Toronto)Book now
Thursday 18 JuneGroup B: Canada vs Qatar (3pm)BC Place (Vancouver)Book now
Saturday 20 JuneGroup E: Germany vs. Côte d'Ivoire (4pm)BMO Field (Toronto)Book now
Sunday 21 JuneGroup G: New Zealand v Egypt (6pm)BC Place (Vancouver)Book now
Tuesday 23 JuneGroup L: Panama vs. Croatia (7pm)BMO Field (Toronto)Book now
Wednesday 24 JuneGroup B: Switzerland vs Canada (12:00)BC Place (Vancouver)Book now
Friday 26 JuneGroup I: Senegal vs. Iraq (3pm)BMO Field (Toronto)Book now
Friday 26 JuneGroup G: New Zealand vs. Belgium (8pm)BC Place (Vancouver)Book now
Thursday 2 JulyRound of 32: Runner-up Group K vs Runner-up Group L (7pm)BMO Field (Toronto)Book now
Thursday 2 JulyRound of 32: Group B winners vs third-placed team from Groups E/F/G/I/J (8pm)BC Place (Vancouver)Book now
Tuesday 7 JulyRound of 16: To be confirmed vs To be confirmed (1pm)BC Place (Vancouver)Book now

How to buy 2026 World Cup tickets in Canada?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

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With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase is currently live, having launched on April 1. Unlike previous rounds, this is not a lottery. Tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is also open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.

What are the ticket prices for the 2026 World Cup in Canada?

Tickets in Canada are divided into four main categories:

  • Category 1: The priciest seats, situated in the lower tiers.
  • Categories 2 and 3 deliver excellent sightlines across the stadium.
  • Category 4: The most economical, usually located in the upper tiers.

Estimated prices vary by stage as follows:

CategoryTicket price range
Group stage (excluding host nation)$60–$620
Group stage (Canada, USA, Mexico matches)$75–$2,735
Round of 32$105–$750
Round of 16$170–$980

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The 2026 World Cup stadiums in Canada will host these matches.

Matches will be hosted in two iconic venues:

  • BC Place (Vancouver): capacity 54,000.
  • BMO Field (Toronto): capacity 45,000 fans.

What can we expect from Canada's World Cup matches?

Although ice hockey reigns as Canada's top sport, football will command centre stage this summer. The Canadian national team has climbed the FIFA rankings and is set to reach back-to-back World Cup finals for the first time in its history.

Under coach Jesse Marsch, the 'Canucks' have shown promising form, reaching the semi-finals of the 2024 Copa América and securing morale-boosting victories over the United States. 

With Egypt, Senegal, Panama and New Zealand also set to compete on Canadian soil, the stage is set for an unforgettable football festival.

Frequently asked questions

Football fans have had a number of opportunities to purchase World Cup 2026 tickets, via the ticket portal on the FIFA site. While various sales phases have already taken place, such as the ‘Visa Presale Draw’ (September), the ‘Early Ticket Draw’ (October) and the ‘Random Selection Draw’ (Dec/Jan), there are still ticket options available.

Last-Minute Sales Phase

If you were unsuccessful during the previous World Cup 2026 lottery windows, your last opportunity to try and obtain tickets via official routes is to check out what is still available during the ‘last-minute’ sales phase, which starts in April.

 

No, tickets will not be available for purchase at the stadiums during the FIFA World Cup 26. There will be no over-the-counter ticket sales. FIFA.com/tickets is the official portal for purchasing tickets.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, spanning 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States. 104 matches will be played over 34 days across North America. For the first time, the tournament will feature 48 teams and be jointly hosted by three nations. The host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 are as follows:

Canada: Toronto and Vancouver

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey

United States: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle

 

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