How to buy AC Milan 2026/27 tickets: Serie A prices, fixtures & more

AC Milan enter 2026/27 under new head coach Ruben Amorim after a dramatic overhaul at San Siro. A late-season collapse cost the Rossoneri a Champions League spot last term, and the fallout saw Massimiliano Allegri, the sporting director and the club CEO all depart. Milan will instead play in the Europa League this season as they look to rebuild under Amorim. GOAL has everything you need to know about buying AC Milan tickets this season.
AC Milan's full 2026/27 Serie A fixture list
Date & Time
Fixture
Venue
Competition
Tickets
23 Aug 2026
Torino vs Milan
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Away)
Serie A
28-30 Aug 2026
Milan vs Venezia
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
6 Sep 2026
Juventus vs Milan
Allianz Stadium (Away)
Serie A
12-13 Sep 2026
Lazio vs Milan
Stadio Olimpico (Away)
Serie A
20 Sep 2026
Milan vs Lecce
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
11 Oct 2026
Sassuolo vs Milan
Mapei Stadium (Away)
Serie A
18 Oct 2026
Milan vs Atalanta
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
25 Oct 2026
Udinese vs Milan
Bluenergy Stadium (Away)
Serie A
Wed 28 Oct 2026
Milan vs Bologna
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
1 Nov 2026
Milan vs Inter (Derby della Madonnina, 1st leg)
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
8 Nov 2026
Genoa vs Milan
Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Away)
Serie A
22 Nov 2026
Milan vs Frosinone
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
29 Nov 2026
Cagliari vs Milan
Unipol Domus (Away)
Serie A
6 Dec 2026
Milan vs Parma
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
13 Dec 2026
Napoli vs Milan
Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Away)
Serie A
20 Dec 2026
Milan vs Como
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
3 Jan 2027
Monza vs Milan
U-Power Stadium (Away)
Serie A
Wed 6 Jan 2027
Milan vs Fiorentina
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
10 Jan 2027
Roma vs Milan
Stadio Olimpico (Away)
Serie A
17 Jan 2027
Milan vs Torino
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
24 Jan 2027
Frosinone vs Milan
Stadio Benito Stirpe (Away)
Serie A
31 Jan 2027
Milan vs Juventus
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
7 Feb 2027
Bologna vs Milan
Stadio Renato Dall'Ara (Away)
Serie A
14 Feb 2027
Inter vs Milan (Derby della Madonnina, 2nd leg)
San Siro (Away — Inter home fixture)
Serie A
21 Feb 2027
Milan vs Genoa
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
28 Feb 2027
Como vs Milan
Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia (Away)
Serie A
7 Mar 2027
Milan vs Cagliari
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
14 Mar 2027
Milan vs Sassuolo
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
21 Mar 2027
Atalanta vs Milan
Gewiss Stadium (Away)
Serie A
4 Apr 2027
Milan vs Monza
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
11 Apr 2027
Fiorentina vs Milan
Stadio Artemio Franchi (Away)
Serie A
18 Apr 2027
Milan vs Napoli
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
25 Apr 2027
Lecce vs Milan
Stadio Via del Mare (Away)
Serie A
2 May 2027
Milan vs Lazio
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
9 May 2027
Parma vs Milan
Stadio Ennio Tardini (Away)
Serie A
16 May 2027
Milan vs Roma
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
23 May 2027
Venezia vs Milan
Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo (Away)
Serie A
30 May 2027
Milan vs Udinese
San Siro (Home)
Serie A
How to buy AC Milan tickets
- Purchase through the club's official ticket portal, checked regularly for release dates and availability.
- Demand is highest for the Derby della Madonnina (vs Inter) and matches against Juventus and Napoli, which typically sell out fast through official channels.
- If official tickets are sold out, or you're after a specific match at short notice, secondary marketplaces such as StubHub are a reliable way to secure your seat, with buyer protection included.
How much are AC Milan tickets
- Prices vary by opponent, seat location and demand, with marquee fixtures against Inter, Juventus and Napoli commanding the highest prices.
- General admission and upper-tier seats offer the most affordable way into San Siro.
- Premium and pitch-side positions carry a significant markup, particularly for derby fixtures.
- Secondary market via StubHub is a good option for last-minute or sold-out matches, with prices fluctuating based on demand.
Check the club's official portal for the latest confirmed pricing, as rates are reviewed each summer.
What to expect from AC Milan in 2026/27
Milan's 2025/26 season promised much but ended in collapse: a strong start under Massimiliano Allegri, who returned to the club in 2025 after an eleven-year absence, faded badly down the stretch, and a home defeat to Cagliari on the final day confirmed a fifth-place finish, missing out on the Champions League. The fallout was severe, with Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and head of recruitment Geoffrey Moncada all departing within days of the season ending.
Owners RedBird Capital and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned to Ruben Amorim, freshly out of Manchester United after just 63 games in charge at Old Trafford, appointing him on a three-year deal from July 2026. Amorim inherits a squad built around Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao and will be tasked with rebuilding after a turbulent off-season, competing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League this term, with two Derby della Madonnina clashes against reigning champions Inter among the season's standout fixtures.
History of the San Siro
The San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) opened in 1926 and remains the largest stadium in Italy, with a seating capacity of 80,018. It is the shared home of AC Milan and Inter Milan, who contest the Derby della Madonnina, and has hosted FIFA World Cup matches (1934 and 1990), the 1980 European Championship, and four European Cup/Champions League finals (1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016). The stadium also hosted the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, cementing its status as one of the world's most storied sporting venues.