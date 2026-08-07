How to buy AC Milan 2026/27 tickets: Serie A prices, fixtures & more

AC Milan enter 2026/27 under new head coach Ruben Amorim after a dramatic overhaul at San Siro. A late-season collapse cost the Rossoneri a Champions League spot last term, and the fallout saw Massimiliano Allegri, the sporting director and the club CEO all depart. Milan will instead play in the Europa League this season as they look to rebuild under Amorim. GOAL has everything you need to know about buying AC Milan tickets this season.

AC Milan's full 2026/27 Serie A fixture list

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets 23 Aug 2026 Torino vs Milan Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Away) Serie A Tickets 28-30 Aug 2026 Milan vs Venezia San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 6 Sep 2026 Juventus vs Milan Allianz Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets 12-13 Sep 2026 Lazio vs Milan Stadio Olimpico (Away) Serie A Tickets 20 Sep 2026 Milan vs Lecce San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 11 Oct 2026 Sassuolo vs Milan Mapei Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets 18 Oct 2026 Milan vs Atalanta San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 25 Oct 2026 Udinese vs Milan Bluenergy Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets Wed 28 Oct 2026 Milan vs Bologna San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 1 Nov 2026 Milan vs Inter (Derby della Madonnina, 1st leg) San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 8 Nov 2026 Genoa vs Milan Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Away) Serie A Tickets 22 Nov 2026 Milan vs Frosinone San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 29 Nov 2026 Cagliari vs Milan Unipol Domus (Away) Serie A Tickets 6 Dec 2026 Milan vs Parma San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 13 Dec 2026 Napoli vs Milan Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Away) Serie A Tickets 20 Dec 2026 Milan vs Como San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 3 Jan 2027 Monza vs Milan U-Power Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027 Milan vs Fiorentina San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 10 Jan 2027 Roma vs Milan Stadio Olimpico (Away) Serie A Tickets 17 Jan 2027 Milan vs Torino San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 24 Jan 2027 Frosinone vs Milan Stadio Benito Stirpe (Away) Serie A Tickets 31 Jan 2027 Milan vs Juventus San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 7 Feb 2027 Bologna vs Milan Stadio Renato Dall'Ara (Away) Serie A Tickets 14 Feb 2027 Inter vs Milan (Derby della Madonnina, 2nd leg) San Siro (Away — Inter home fixture) Serie A Tickets 21 Feb 2027 Milan vs Genoa San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 28 Feb 2027 Como vs Milan Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia (Away) Serie A Tickets 7 Mar 2027 Milan vs Cagliari San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 14 Mar 2027 Milan vs Sassuolo San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 21 Mar 2027 Atalanta vs Milan Gewiss Stadium (Away) Serie A Tickets 4 Apr 2027 Milan vs Monza San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 11 Apr 2027 Fiorentina vs Milan Stadio Artemio Franchi (Away) Serie A Tickets 18 Apr 2027 Milan vs Napoli San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 25 Apr 2027 Lecce vs Milan Stadio Via del Mare (Away) Serie A Tickets 2 May 2027 Milan vs Lazio San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 9 May 2027 Parma vs Milan Stadio Ennio Tardini (Away) Serie A Tickets 16 May 2027 Milan vs Roma San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets 23 May 2027 Venezia vs Milan Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo (Away) Serie A Tickets 30 May 2027 Milan vs Udinese San Siro (Home) Serie A Tickets

How to buy AC Milan tickets

Purchase through the club's official ticket portal, checked regularly for release dates and availability.

Demand is highest for the Derby della Madonnina (vs Inter) and matches against Juventus and Napoli, which typically sell out fast through official channels.

If official tickets are sold out, or you're after a specific match at short notice, secondary marketplaces such as StubHub are a reliable way to secure your seat, with buyer protection included.

How much are AC Milan tickets

Prices vary by opponent, seat location and demand, with marquee fixtures against Inter, Juventus and Napoli commanding the highest prices.

General admission and upper-tier seats offer the most affordable way into San Siro.

Premium and pitch-side positions carry a significant markup, particularly for derby fixtures.

Secondary market via StubHub is a good option for last-minute or sold-out matches, with prices fluctuating based on demand.

Check the club's official portal for the latest confirmed pricing, as rates are reviewed each summer.

What to expect from AC Milan in 2026/27

Milan's 2025/26 season promised much but ended in collapse: a strong start under Massimiliano Allegri, who returned to the club in 2025 after an eleven-year absence, faded badly down the stretch, and a home defeat to Cagliari on the final day confirmed a fifth-place finish, missing out on the Champions League. The fallout was severe, with Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and head of recruitment Geoffrey Moncada all departing within days of the season ending.

Owners RedBird Capital and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned to Ruben Amorim, freshly out of Manchester United after just 63 games in charge at Old Trafford, appointing him on a three-year deal from July 2026. Amorim inherits a squad built around Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao and will be tasked with rebuilding after a turbulent off-season, competing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League this term, with two Derby della Madonnina clashes against reigning champions Inter among the season's standout fixtures.

History of the San Siro

The San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) opened in 1926 and remains the largest stadium in Italy, with a seating capacity of 80,018. It is the shared home of AC Milan and Inter Milan, who contest the Derby della Madonnina, and has hosted FIFA World Cup matches (1934 and 1990), the 1980 European Championship, and four European Cup/Champions League finals (1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016). The stadium also hosted the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, cementing its status as one of the world's most storied sporting venues.



