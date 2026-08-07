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How to buy AC Milan 2026/27 tickets: Serie A prices, fixtures & more

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Serie A
AC Milan

Allegri's out, Amorim's in. AC Milan's rebuild starts now. Get your tickets for the 2026/27 Serie A season.

AC Milan enter 2026/27 under new head coach Ruben Amorim after a dramatic overhaul at San Siro. A late-season collapse cost the Rossoneri a Champions League spot last term, and the fallout saw Massimiliano Allegri, the sporting director and the club CEO all depart. Milan will instead play in the Europa League this season as they look to rebuild under Amorim. GOAL has everything you need to know about buying AC Milan tickets this season.

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AC Milan's full 2026/27 Serie A fixture list

Date & Time

Fixture

Venue

Competition

Tickets

23 Aug 2026

Torino vs Milan

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

28-30 Aug 2026

Milan vs Venezia

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

6 Sep 2026

Juventus vs Milan

Allianz Stadium (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

12-13 Sep 2026

Lazio vs Milan

Stadio Olimpico (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

20 Sep 2026

Milan vs Lecce

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

11 Oct 2026

Sassuolo vs Milan

Mapei Stadium (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

18 Oct 2026

Milan vs Atalanta

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

25 Oct 2026

Udinese vs Milan

Bluenergy Stadium (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

Wed 28 Oct 2026

Milan vs Bologna

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

1 Nov 2026

Milan vs Inter (Derby della Madonnina, 1st leg)

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

8 Nov 2026

Genoa vs Milan

Stadio Luigi Ferraris (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

22 Nov 2026

Milan vs Frosinone

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

29 Nov 2026

Cagliari vs Milan

Unipol Domus (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

6 Dec 2026

Milan vs Parma

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

13 Dec 2026

Napoli vs Milan

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

20 Dec 2026

Milan vs Como

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

3 Jan 2027

Monza vs Milan

U-Power Stadium (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

Wed 6 Jan 2027

Milan vs Fiorentina

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

10 Jan 2027

Roma vs Milan

Stadio Olimpico (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

17 Jan 2027

Milan vs Torino

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

24 Jan 2027

Frosinone vs Milan

Stadio Benito Stirpe (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

31 Jan 2027

Milan vs Juventus

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

7 Feb 2027

Bologna vs Milan

Stadio Renato Dall'Ara (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

14 Feb 2027

Inter vs Milan (Derby della Madonnina, 2nd leg)

San Siro (Away — Inter home fixture)

Serie A

Tickets

21 Feb 2027

Milan vs Genoa

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

28 Feb 2027

Como vs Milan

Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

7 Mar 2027

Milan vs Cagliari

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

14 Mar 2027

Milan vs Sassuolo

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

21 Mar 2027

Atalanta vs Milan

Gewiss Stadium (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

4 Apr 2027

Milan vs Monza

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

11 Apr 2027

Fiorentina vs Milan

Stadio Artemio Franchi (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

18 Apr 2027

Milan vs Napoli

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

25 Apr 2027

Lecce vs Milan

Stadio Via del Mare (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

2 May 2027

Milan vs Lazio

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

9 May 2027

Parma vs Milan

Stadio Ennio Tardini (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

16 May 2027

Milan vs Roma

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

23 May 2027

Venezia vs Milan

Stadio Pier Luigi Penzo (Away)

Serie A

Tickets

30 May 2027

Milan vs Udinese

San Siro (Home)

Serie A

Tickets

How to buy AC Milan tickets

  • Purchase through the club's official ticket portal, checked regularly for release dates and availability.
  • Demand is highest for the Derby della Madonnina (vs Inter) and matches against Juventus and Napoli, which typically sell out fast through official channels.
  • If official tickets are sold out, or you're after a specific match at short notice, secondary marketplaces such as StubHub are a reliable way to secure your seat, with buyer protection included.
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How much are AC Milan tickets

  • Prices vary by opponent, seat location and demand, with marquee fixtures against Inter, Juventus and Napoli commanding the highest prices.
  • General admission and upper-tier seats offer the most affordable way into San Siro.
  • Premium and pitch-side positions carry a significant markup, particularly for derby fixtures.
  • Secondary market via StubHub is a good option for last-minute or sold-out matches, with prices fluctuating based on demand.

Check the club's official portal for the latest confirmed pricing, as rates are reviewed each summer.

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What to expect from AC Milan in 2026/27

Milan's 2025/26 season promised much but ended in collapse: a strong start under Massimiliano Allegri, who returned to the club in 2025 after an eleven-year absence, faded badly down the stretch, and a home defeat to Cagliari on the final day confirmed a fifth-place finish, missing out on the Champions League. The fallout was severe, with Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and head of recruitment Geoffrey Moncada all departing within days of the season ending.

Owners RedBird Capital and advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic turned to Ruben Amorim, freshly out of Manchester United after just 63 games in charge at Old Trafford, appointing him on a three-year deal from July 2026. Amorim inherits a squad built around Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao and will be tasked with rebuilding after a turbulent off-season, competing in the Europa League rather than the Champions League this term, with two Derby della Madonnina clashes against reigning champions Inter among the season's standout fixtures.

History of the San Siro

The San Siro (Stadio Giuseppe Meazza) opened in 1926 and remains the largest stadium in Italy, with a seating capacity of 80,018. It is the shared home of AC Milan and Inter Milan, who contest the Derby della Madonnina, and has hosted FIFA World Cup matches (1934 and 1990), the 1980 European Championship, and four European Cup/Champions League finals (1965, 1970, 2001 and 2016). The stadium also hosted the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, cementing its status as one of the world's most storied sporting venues.


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