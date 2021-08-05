Community Shield

Mythbuster: Does winning the Community Shield jinx a team's Premier League chances?

Ritabrata Banerjee
Manchester United have won the Community Shield most number of times in the last 20 years...

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and FA Cup champions Leicester City are all set to lock horns in the Community Shield 2021 clash on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium in London.

This will be Manchester City's third Community Shield appearance in four years while Leicester will take part in the competition after six years. The last time the Foxes played in the Community Shield was in 2016 when they featured as the Champions of England. They had lost 1-2 to FA Cup winners Manchester United.

The Cityzens won their third Premier League title in the Pep Guardiola era and their sixth league title overall last season. They had topped the league table with 86 points from 38 games.

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City, on the other hand, defeated giants Chelsea in the final 1-0 to win their maiden FA Cup title.

Community Shield is an annual match contested between the league winners and the FA Cup winners. It is the first match of a new season in England. There is often a saying that winning the Community Shield jinxes your chances of winning the Premier League.

But how often does a Community Shield winner go on to win the Premier League title in the same season?

Manchester City celebrate vs Wolves, Premier League 2020-21

History suggests that only on six occasions in the last 20 years, a Community Shield champion went on to the Premier League title in the same. Manchester United have won both titles thrice in the last 20 years followed by Chelsea who have achieved this feat twice. Manchester City won both the trophies in the 2018/19 season.

Who are the Community Shield and Premier League winners of the last 20 years?

Season Community Shield winner Premier League winner
2001-02 Liverpool Arsenal
2002-03 Arsenal Manchester United
2003-04 Manchester United Arsenal
2004-05 Arsenal Chelsea
2005-06 Chelsea Chelsea
2006-07 Liverpool Manchester United
2007-08 Manchester United Manchester United
2008-09 Manchester United Manchester United
2009-10 Chelsea Chelsea
2010-11 Manchester United Manchester United
2011-12 Manchester United Manchester City
2012-13 Manchester City Manchester United
2013-14 Manchester United Manchester City
2014-15 Arsenal Chelsea
2015-16 Arsenal Leicester City
2016-17 Manchester United Chelsea
2017-18 Arsenal Manchester City
2018-19 Manchester City Manchester City
2019-20 Manchester City Liverpool
2020-21 Arsenal Manchester City

Who has won the Community Shield most number of times?

Manchester United have won the Community Shield most number of times (21) followed by Arsenal (16) and Liverpool (15). Manchester City are the sixth most successful team in the history of the tournament with six titles and a win on Saturday will help them touch Tottenham Hotspurs' record.

Team Titles Years
Manchester United 21 1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965*, 1967*, 1977*, 1983, 1990*, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016
Arsenal 16 1930, 1931, 1933, 1934, 1938, 1948, 1953, 1991*, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020
Liverpool 15 1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006
Everton 9 1928, 1932, 1963, 1970, 1984, 1985, 1986*, 1987, 1995
Tottenham Hotspur 7 1921, 1951, 1961, 1962, 1967*, 1981*, 1991*

*Shared titles