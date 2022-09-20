How many goals has Christian Pulisic scored for USA? The USMNT star's full World Cup qualification, Gold Cup, Copa America and international friendly record

The Chelsea attacker has been a great asset for USA at an international level

Christian Pulisic has been on the road to greatness with the United States national soccer team since 2016.

The attacker scored his international first goal in May 2016 against Bolivia and has since then gone on to become a key figure for USA.

But how many goals has the Chelsea star scored for the USMNT?

And against which teams has he scored the most and in which competitions?

Let's have a look at the striker's international record for The Stars and Stripes!

Christian Pulisic's total USA goals

Competition Games Goals Copa America 3 Nil World Cup qualification 23 12 Gold Cup 2019 6 3 CONCACAF Nations League A 5 2 International friendlies 14 4 Total 51 21

How many goals has Pulisic scored in World Cup qualifications?

Edition Games Goals 2018 World Cup qualifiers 13 7 2022 World Cup qualifiers 10 5 23 12

Pulisic's Gold Cup record

Edition Games Goals Gold Cup 2019 6 3 6 3

Pulisic's Copa America record

Edition Games Goals Copa America Centenario 2016 3 0 3 0

Pulisic's friendly goals for USA

Games Goals 14 4

Pulisic's favourite opponents

Team Goals Panama 4 Trinidad 4 Jamaica 2 St. Vincent 2 Honduras 2 Mexico 2

*Data accurate as of September 19