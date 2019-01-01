How football reacted to Messi's record-breaking Ballon d'Or triumph

The Argentine became the first man to win the prize for a record sixth time after edging Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk in Monday’s ceremony

Football fans took to social media to react to Lionel Messi winning the 2019 Ballon d’Or on Monday evening.

The 32-year-old won the prize for a record sixth time in Paris ahead of star Cristiano Ronaldo and 's Virgil van Dijk.

In the year under review, the Argentine contributed 63 goals for club and country, including 46 strikes and 17 assists to help his Camp Nou giants retain their Spanish topflight diadem.

As usual, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Messi’s historic triumph.

Messi is greatest of all time, @LaLigaEN is the world's best league. No controversy! #BallonDor #LaLigaHistory — Mutiu Adepoju (@MutiuAdepoju8) December 2, 2019

Messi wins his 6th Ballon d’Or. His numbers this year are once again truly extraordinary. He’s head and shoulders the best player in world football. He plays a game that is both joyous and incomprehensible to mere mortals. The award is totally meritorious. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 2, 2019

Messi is truly the the god of football ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Congratulations to the 🐐🤝🤝#BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/NNjfVwx40m — D I V I N E 🔞 (@KomesourD) December 2, 2019

In this era, it’s still absurd and appalling to compare Lionel Messi prowess to that of any other person kicking d leather ball.



This man is that Leather Ball himself. He’s the GREATEST OF ALL GREAT! 🐐 👑 #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/AGmu4bFA9b — FAROUQ 🚬🌿 (@farouq_yahaya) December 2, 2019

Modric apologizing to Messi for taking what he shouldn't have taken. #BallonDor2019 pic.twitter.com/xgpvTrWyFZ — Chlorpheniramine 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsraell) December 2, 2019