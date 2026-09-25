The 47-year-old recalled an incident from his spell as assistant to current Bayern coach Vincent Kompany at Burnley. On a pre-season trip to the Portuguese capital, Bellamy watched from the team bus as the airport was completely sealed off by heavy security.

At first, the players and coaching staff feared a serious threat. A little later, though, it became clear the huge police presence and barriers were there solely to protect Cristiano Ronaldo.

"When we arrived at the airport, the police were everywhere. The airport was completely locked down," said Bellamy. "We came from Burnley and were treated a bit like VIPs. We were sitting on a coach that we had hired, but still had to take a certain route to the airport."

The former Premier League professional continued: "There were rows of police officers and police cars everywhere. We thought: something has happened, there must be some kind of warning here. Everything was sealed off. The people in the terminal, just everything. We couldn't get off the bus and had to wait - we thought it was a security breach or something like that."

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Burnley left waiting as Cristiano Ronaldo walks through sealed-off airport

After around 15 minutes, those on the bus realised what was going on. "We were stuck on the bus for 10, 15 minutes and suddenly this car appeared. It parked up, a man got out, went to the boot, took out a rucksack. Then someone else got out and slung the rucksack over his shoulder - and who was it? Ronaldo."

Bellamy added: "He's walking all alone, there's police everywhere, and Lisbon airport is sealed off. Even the police officers were taking pictures. Nobody could disturb him."

That moment stayed with the Burnley squad. "That was the coolest walk I have ever watched for a minute. We were all sitting on the bus and were speechless. Everyone who had been complaining beforehand immediately shut up. It was like a president," said the Welshman. "How can you bring an entire airport to a standstill? I wouldn't even get my computer through customs at Cardiff airport. What have I just seen there? I'm telling this story because this guy is simply so huge. It was just wow. I'm so glad I got to experience that moment, because he is more than just a superstar."

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How many international caps has Cristiano Ronaldo made for Portugal?

Bellamy and Ronaldo last faced each other on the pitch during their playing careers in October 2008. Ronaldo scored twice for Manchester United in a 2-0 win over West Ham United, where Bellamy was under contract. On Thursday evening, the coach faced the now 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward again as he made his 234th international appearance and has now been playing for the Selecao for 24 years. Portugal won the contest 1-0, with Ronaldo fluffing a great chance.

Even at the advanced age of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Bellamy said he was hardly surprised by the level he has maintained. Ronaldo explained in the summer that the 2026 World Cup would be his last major tournament. The exact timing of his retirement, however, remains unclear.

"It doesn't surprise me that he is still playing with the professionalism he has always shown," said Bellamy. "It is also because of how clever he is: he knows how to conserve himself, he knows that he must not waste his energy at certain times and he still has that goalscorer's instinct - and you never lose that. We are not just talking about one of the greatest players of our generation, but of all generations, when you consider everything he has achieved."