How Africa reacted to Mane beating Salah and Mahrez to Caf Player of the Year award

The three Premier League stars fought for the crown of the best player on the continent

forward Sadio Mane was named the 2019 African Player of the Year, at the Caf Awards ceremony in on Tuesday night.

We take a look at how football fans from around Africa reacted on social media as Mane beat two other popular stars, Riyad Mahrez of and his Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah to the award.

Firstly, most fans were impressed with Mane's humble nature, believing he was a deserved winner and listing his honours for the year.

Salah's honours were similar at Liverpool and there wasn't much to separate them with the same number of goals in the Premier League last season. Halfway through the current season Mane has just one goal extra, while Salah consistently creates more assists.

The factor which may have swayed Mane's triumph is his international team reached the final of the , while Salah's lost in the Round of 16.

Mahrez lifted the Afcon crown but was a substitute for much of City's campaign, and this counted against him. We take a look at how Salah and Mahrez fans also reacted to the award choice.

Many supporters were disappointed Mane received his award alone on stage, when in previous years the other members of the top three were present.

You can read all the best reactions here.

The African Player of the Year. You just can’t hate this guy man, he’s one of the most humble footballers. Sadio Mané. pic.twitter.com/YmscHxzDol — - (@EnRouteAnfield) January 7, 2020

When Sadio Mane first turned up for football trials in Senegal, he was laughed at for “not looking like a footballer” and having boots repaired with wire.



Now, he’s a winner, Africa’s best player and the best winger in the world.



Bet they’re not laughing now. pic.twitter.com/4v27zcptB9 — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) January 7, 2020

Breakdown of votes for the 2019 African Player of the Year:#SadioMane - 477 votes

Mohamed Salah - 325 votes

Riyad Mahrez - 267 votes#cafawards #CAFAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/wdNcSy0dBU — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) January 7, 2020

Me after realizing that Phil Jones earns more than Sadio Mane #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/V2Vus0MPfc — Minister of The Federal Republic (@SamuelUsman16) January 7, 2020

Sadio Mane in 2019:



• PL golden boot winner - 22 goals

• PFA Team Of the Year

• Champions League Winner

• Euro Super Cup Winner

• Club World Cup Winner

• 4th Ballon D’or Rankings

• 2019 African Player of The Year



Not a bad year he’s had. 🇸🇳👑 pic.twitter.com/L3TNkZYhfV — Samue (@SamueILFC) January 7, 2020

All hail the African Giant Alabo Sadio Mane kiriyanabo. #Cafawards pic.twitter.com/kmka60eThp — Iduatei (@iduatei) January 7, 2020

Its very unfortunate that Mo Salah and Riyad Mahrez will not attend tomorrow's CAF Awards for best player since they have known Sadio Mane will be crowned new player of the year.



In 2018 and 2019 Sadio Mane attended both functions despite knowing well he would lose to Salah. pic.twitter.com/XC8gjPFXcP — bedjosessien (@OkinyoCollins) January 6, 2020

Mo Salah may not attend the CAF Awards ceremony because of the harassment he is being exposed to by the Egyptian media and Journalists, The ceremony will be held in Egypt in Hurghada. pic.twitter.com/lOvfxt2HFb — Castle Of The Kop (@CastleoftheKopp) January 7, 2020

Mo Salah gets compared to his own record breaking season lmao, if he doesn't reach those numbers people automatically believe he's "finished" or "rubbish" pic.twitter.com/82QMQkQ7fh — MagicMo💫👑 (@magicmo11lfc) January 7, 2020

I hope you win the best player in Africa ❤⚽️

Mo Salah 😍❤

Egyptian king 💪❤#صلاح pic.twitter.com/jURVYKn6tV — A.medhat omira (@medhat456ahmed) January 6, 2020

Oooh trop mignon ça.

In shâ Allah #Mahrez https://t.co/SJkaOwnOOQ — Ali Moumouni (@Moumouni6) January 8, 2020

Top 10 players in the Premier League this season:



1. Kevin De Bruyne 🇧🇪

2. Sadio Mane 🇸🇳

3. Riyad Mahrez 🇩🇿

4. Adama Traore 🇪🇸

5. Ricardo Pereira 🇵🇹

6. James Maddison 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

7. Wilfried Ndidi 🇳🇬

8. Jamie Vardy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

9. Trent Alexander Arnold 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

10. Jack Grealish 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



This is right hth. — YettonSzn™ (@YettonSzn) January 8, 2020

Mané as POTY finalist at the 2016, 17 & 18 #CAFAwards was there for the winners: Mahrez & Salah.



On Tuesday, he was standing alone. Mahrez has a game, Mo🤷‍♂️



Expecting people to treat you how you've treated them is like expecting a LION not to eat you because you're VEGETARIAN. pic.twitter.com/QuWZ9ownED — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) January 8, 2020

Mahrez has been brilliant this season, seriously underrated — harry🦋 (@harryhww) January 8, 2020

If Mahrez went to a top 6 club where he was starting every week people would fully understand how great he really is — Gbengss (@GbengssKun) January 8, 2020

Mane knew last year that he didnt have any chance. He came however. Like he did before when Mahrez won👇 pic.twitter.com/6vXcApAtzE — ADAMA NDIONE (@ndione_adama) January 8, 2020