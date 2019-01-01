EXTRA TIME: How Africa celebrated Manchester United's triumph over PSG

The Red Devils staged a dramatic comeback at Parc des Princes to overturn a first-leg deficit and advanced to the next round of the Champions League

From to to to to , fans went wild to celebrate their team's 3-1 victory over PSG on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku's brace and a late penalty strike from Marcus Rashford sent the Red Devils' fans into ecstasy as they booked their place in the quarterfinals in grand style despite a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford a fortnight ago.

The 3-3 aggregate result meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side triumphed on away goals and fans across the continent were in high spirits to celebrate the historic win in Paris.

Meanwhile somewhere in university of lagos pic.twitter.com/LVPDBWB2Qg — 🎲maazi🎲 (@masrinez) March 7, 2019

Live scenes from King Jaja Hall, University of Lagos, Nigeria 🔴🔴🔴 #GGMU pic.twitter.com/wiiMwo2MLM — Raymond Alakpodia (@ar_ei_wai) March 6, 2019

From Lagos to Kampala; special holla to all the beautiful @ManUtd supporters over there. It's all ❤❤❤from us. @IamAnitah1 #GGMU — Wilson | 1 : 3 #PSGMUN (@iam_wilsons) March 7, 2019

That moment when @MarcusRashford

won it for @ManUtd💥

Like a phoenix, we rose from the ashes✨....all the love from your die hard fans here in South Africa.



#PSGMUN pic.twitter.com/hVgc9Aj9Yi — RJay Chigerwe (@rjay_chigman) March 6, 2019