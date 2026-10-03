According to Ruhr Nachrichten, the centre-back is currently the "hottest departure candidate" at the Bundesliga leaders.

Reggiani has been the subject of repeated transfer rumours in recent months. In the last transfer window, Serie A heavyweights Inter Milan and AC Milan were among the clubs said to have tried to sign the 18-year-old Italian. Championship club Southampton were also thought to hold a concrete interest. Reggiani is then said to have turned down an offer from Saints on deadline day.

Given his current sporting development, a sale would hardly come as a surprise.

Last season, the teenager was still one of the big winners at Borussia Dortmund. He took advantage of injury problems and the swift departure of loanee Aaron Anselmino, then unexpectedly made his first nine professional appearances for Dortmund and even scored once.

Those displays left a strong impression and earned him a professional contract. In June, he even made his debut for the Italy senior national team. After that, though, his career stalled, and Reggiani was considered one of the losers of pre-season at Borussia Dortmund.

With Joane Gadou, Dortmund signed another highly rated rival who is expected to be part of the future. Filippo Mane also moved ahead of Reggiani in the internal pecking order, while Nico Schlotterbeck, who is now injured again (medial ligament tear), also returned. With Emre Can (cruciate ligament tear), another centre-back option will become available again over the course of the season.

Since when has Luca Reggiani been playing for Borussia Dortmund?

This season, Reggiani has made only two appearances for Dortmund's first team, totalling a meagre 50 minutes on the pitch. At the end of August, it was said that Reggiani was open to a return to his homeland. At the start of 2024, he had moved to Borussia Dortmund from the youth set-up of Sassuolo Calcio there.

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If he is sold, that could also spark movement over possible new signings, Ruhr Nachrichten add. The Polish youth international Marcel Regula (19, Zaglebie Lubin) is still considered a hot candidate.

Dortmund sporting director Ole Book recently said: "We are not exceptionally well stocked in terms of depth at the moment, that is certainly the case." In January, therefore, "a lot is possible".