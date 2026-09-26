Hossam Hassan faces the spectre of dismissal against South Sudan

The board of the Egyptian Football Association is examining the position of the coaching staff of the Egypt national team, led by Hossam Hassan, amid the instability that has surrounded the side recently.

According to the "Cairo 24" website, the association is preparing every possible scenario should the team falter against South Sudan in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and in the friendly scheduled afterwards against South Africa.

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Controversy has raged in recent days over some of Hossam Hassan's statements and decisions. His remarks against Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy caused a stir. So did his call to withdraw Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the 61st minute against Angola last Friday at Cairo Stadium, a goalless draw in the first round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The website quoted "a source close to the board of the Egyptian Football Association" as saying that "Hossam Hassan is the head coach of the Egypt national team for now, but all possibilities remain open in the coming period".

"In the event that a decision is made on his departure, the direction will be towards signing a foreign, world-class head coach, if the failures increase on both the technical and personal levels," the source added.

Egypt travel to South Sudan next Tuesday. The hosts fell 2-1 to Malawi in the first round.

Hassan had guided Egypt to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, a first in the nation's history, before losing 3-2 to Argentina.



