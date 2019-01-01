Home United continue to underwhelm

Home United were swept aside by Kaya FC Iloilo

will be facing an uphill task to retain their Asean Zone title after they were humbled by FC Iloilo who thumped them 4-0. Rookie goalkeeper Haikal Hasnol was at fault for two of the goals the Protectors conceded as his inexperienced handling allowed Home's opponents to capitalise and assert their dominance.

Despite scoring early, Kaya never took their foot off the pedal and continued to go into full-gear as they piled on the pressure against Home, who struggled to match their opponents. They did go close to scoring when Izzdin Shafiq’s freekick was helped across goal by Abdil Qaiyyim, but Isaka Cernak failed to shoot with any conviction and wastefully fired straight at Louie Casas from point-blank range, in the first half.

But that was as good as it got for Home as they continue their underwhelming form after being thrashed by in the league. Head coach Saswadimata Dasuki will be a man under pressure as the shadow of former coach Aidil Shahrin continues to loom large over his shoulder due to last season's success. Saswadimata will know his team needs to improve and fast. They will face Balestier Khalsa next in the league.