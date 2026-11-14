Hojlund puts on a show against Portugal on the night of his tribute to idol CR7: a new celebration and more goals in the Nations League than with Allegri’s Napoli

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Hojlund’s brace on the night Portugal paid tribute to their idol Cristiano Ronaldo is also a clear message to Napoli, where he has not been able to match those numbers under Allegri.

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Denmark demolished Portugal on a night when the Portuguese national team paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo. Yet the star in Braga was a player who idolises CR7: Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Napoli forward scored twice, each goal better than the last, unveiled a new celebration and silenced the Portuguese crowd. His performance also sent a message back to Italy and Napoli, where he has struggled to produce the same form he shows for his country.

What a performance! Both finishes were superb. For the first, he met Damsgaard's cross from the right with a powerful left-footed volley, slipping between Ruben Dias and Alberto Costa at the far post with a true centre-forward's timing. For the second, he received the ball from Hojbjerg in the area, shifted it onto his weaker foot in a tight space and found a finish that gave Diogo Costa no chance. He also completed 100% of his passes, won more than 50% of his duels, including aerial duels, and won two fouls in 73 minutes. A first-class centre-forward performance.

A new celebration and the crowd silenced In the first leg, when he scored the goal to make it 2-2 against Portugal (Denmark lost 4-2 at home), Hojlund celebrated with Cristiano Ronaldo's "Siuuu". Ronaldo had already left the training camp amid an open dispute with Jorge Jesus. It was a tribute to his idol, but Hojlund did not repeat it in Portugal this evening.



Instead, after scoring to make it 2-0, Hojlund unveiled a new celebration: he held his thumb horizontally, swayed from side to side, then thrust his thumb downwards, shouted "boom" towards the sky and followed it with a throat-slitting gesture.



The crowd at the Estadio Municipal de Braga booed and insulted him. Hojlund responded at once, putting a finger to his lips before pointing to a particular section of the stadium.

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More goals in the Nations League than for Allegri's Napoli Tonight's performance also raises questions for Napoli and Massimiliano Allegri. His tactical demands and approach to football often prevent Hojlund from getting involved or finding the positions in which he flourishes for his country.



The heat maps from this and other matches show Hojlund covering smaller areas of the pitch than he does for Napoli, with his busiest area much further forward.



The numbers tell the same story: in five Nations League matches for Denmark, Hojlund's goal tally has reached five. In 14 league and Champions League appearances for Napoli, his tally stands at three, with just one goal, against Monza, from 13 November to today.