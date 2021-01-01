Bojan Hodak buys into brand-new Kuala Lumpur project, eyes permanent stay in the Super League for the outfit

The former Malaysia Under-19 head coach is back in the M-League and vows to make KL a stronger team than they have been in the past.

Malaysian football has not seen the last of Bojan Hodak just yet, as the Croatian pens a deal to become the new head coach at FC (KL) as the club returns to the Super League for the forthcoming 2021 season.

Hodak who had previously held the top post at Kelantan, Johor Darul Ta'zim and even with the Malaysia Under-19 national team, will bring with him a wealth of experience that includes leading both the two former teams to glory in the Super League.

But that would not be the task that is immediately expected of the 49-year-old as KL has shown a propensity to to swing between the Super League and Premier League in recent times and that is a pattern which Hodak is looking to abolish first and foremost.

"This team has the right combination of experienced and young players that I think can do a good job for the team in the coming season. I want them to remember that the Super League will be different from the Premier League and we have to work hard to stay longer in the top flight.

"When I see how the team performed previously, whenever they returned to the Super League, they always ended up finishing bottom and droppping back down. So I don't want the same to repeat for Kuala Lumpur this time and I'm hopeful to make them a stronger competitor.

"I asked Stanley Bernard a lot of question before accepting this job and he convinced me with the mission and long term plan for the club. Whether it's here or in Indonesia, I always prioritise how a club is run because when it is professional and structured, we are clear with the team's pathway.

"So when I'm back in the M-League now because I believe in the plans and ideas mentioned by Stanley and not because I want to be a quick fix and then fail halfway," said Hodak to Malaysian Footbal League (MFL).

There will be a familiar face for Hodak in this KL side with evergreen forward Indra Putra Mahayuddin being someone he has worked with during his time with Kelantan back in the 2012 and 2013 seasons. Indra among three well-traveled and experienced figures in the squad that also includes Shukor Adan and Safee Sali.

Stanley who is the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at KL looks to have put together a decent enough squad for Hodak to work with as is shown by the signing of Hadin Azman and potentially Irfan Zakaria, both of whom are regulars with internationals with Malaysia.