History favours Saudi Arabia against Uzbekistan, with a slight deficit against South Korea

Saudi Arabia will play two friendlies during their training camp in the Qatari capital Doha, taking on South Korea on 13 November before facing Uzbekistan on the 17th of the same month. The camp begins today, Sunday, coinciding with the international break.

The record between Saudi Arabia and South Korea could hardly be tighter. The two sides have met 18 times, with Saudi Arabia winning four and South Korea five, while nine matches ended in a draw, according to the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat".

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Against Uzbekistan, the balance tips firmly in Saudi Arabia's favour. The two teams have met 12 times, with Saudi Arabia winning seven and Uzbekistan four, while one match finished level.

There's a statistical landmark on offer here, too. By the end of the camp, Saudi Arabia will have played 60 matches on Qatari soil, adding to the 58 already contested in the country, a run that has brought 26 wins, 10 draws and 22 defeats.

Both matches will be held at the Khalifa bin Hamad Stadium, home of Qatar's Al-Sadd club.