No strike trio in Spain's top flight had hit these numbers so early in a season since 1958.

Barcelona's goal spread underlines the sharp early-season form of the Catalan attack. Raphinha and Yamal have six each, while Lopez completes the front three with four goals of his own. On Sunday, Barcelona won 4-2 away to UD Levante to make it five wins from five at the start of the new season. Yamal struck twice, first in the 19th minute and then from the penalty spot in the 48th.

Those numbers put the Blaugrana front three alongside a legendary Real Madrid attack. In the 1958/59 season, Alfredo Di Stefano, Ferenc Puskas and Hector Rial also scored 16 goals in the first five matchdays.

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Which strike trio scored the most goals in Spain after five matchdays?

Only a handful of attacking trios in La Liga history have done better over the same spell. The record still stands from 1940/41, when Guillermo Campanal, Miguel Torrontegui and Jose Lopez scored 24 goals in Sevilla FC's first five matches.

Elsewhere that same season, Pruden Sanchez, Paco Campos and Cosme Vazquez of Atletico Madrid, along with Agustin Jarabo, Juan Del Pino and Raimundo Diaz of Celta Vigo, each hit 17.

La Liga history features only two other front threes with exactly 16 goals after five matches: Raimundo Blanco, Pepillo and Campanal (Sevilla, 1941/42), and Cesar Rodriguez, Marcos Aurelio and Estanislao Basora (Barcelona, 1950/51). For the Catalans, that means they have equalled their own club record.