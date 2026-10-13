Ruben Neves is enjoying a fine season at Al Hilal, and the Portugal midfielder has saved his best for the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al Hilal travelled to Al Sadd on Tuesday, taking on their hosts at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha in the second round of the Asian competition's league phase.

Neves made it 2-0 on 65 minutes from the spot, after Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli had won the penalty.

That's his second of this season's Champions League Elite campaign. The first came in the 2-1 win over Qatari side Al Gharafa on the opening matchday of the league phase.

Three of Al Hilal's four goals in the competition now have Neves' fingerprints on them, with the Portuguese also teeing up Sergej Milinkovic-Savic against Al Gharafa.

Across all competitions, he has racked up 11 goal contributions for "Al Zaeem" this season: seven scored, four created, all in 11 appearances. That's a goal involvement every single game.