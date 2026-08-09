After the 1-0 friendly defeat to Udinese Calcio, the German coach did not mince his words and made clear why the 27-year-old is leaving.

"He is a great guy and a fantastic player. But his style of play is not what I prefer," Flick explained. The former Germany coach admitted he has recently found little use for the robust tackler in his tactical system.

Flick also slipped in some subtle criticism: "He has let himself be influenced by previous mistakes." Even so, he struck a conciliatory tone with Araujo and stressed that he wished him nothing but the best for the future.

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Ronald Araujo joins Liverpool including an option to buy

After eight years and numerous trophies, the Uruguay international will initially join Liverpool on a one-year loan deal. The Reds have also secured an option to buy worth €55 million for the following summer.

Araujo's axing is the latest chapter in the Spaniards' eventful transfer window. "Changes in life and in football are normal. There is a lot of noise right now. But we know what we want. We want to improve the team. We are calm," Flick said in his assessment of the current situation.

Behind the scenes, the coach is driving this change of direction. The 59-year-old is not afraid to show even established figures the door to make room for the next generation.

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Which players have left Barcelona so far?

"We had to make some difficult decisions. I advised [the club] to do so. All teams have to change. We have to make room for young players," Flick explained.

Araujo's departure fits that strategy, which Robert Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marcus Rashford had previously already fallen victim to. With world champion Ferran Torres, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain, the next prominent name is already on the list of departures.