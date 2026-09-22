"His statements are dangerous and unbecoming of an official": Real Madrid opens fire on Tebas and demands his removal

Real Madrid have sharpened their attack on Javier Tebas after the president of Spain's league association, La Liga, criticised the club's complaints over refereeing decisions in the wake of the derby. His remarks left the Madrid board fuming.

Tebas had gone after the criticism of the officiating in a post across his social media accounts, reaching for phrases he has grown fond of repeating whenever he takes aim at Real Madrid. Among them, he branded the club's channel, Real Madrid TV, "the regime's television". Then came the line: "When it isn't Negreira, it's the referee. Enough of this fog! The usual pretext is no longer believed by anyone with a measure of logic."

Madrid hit back with a fiercely worded official statement, accusing Tebas of using his position to attack the club and diminish it at every turn.

"Real Madrid considers it unacceptable that the president of the Spanish league association should use his institutional position to continue diminishing Real Madrid and attacking it in the way he does in all his interventions," the club said. "It is extremely concerning that the person responsible for representing and protecting the interests of all La Liga clubs continues his repeated preoccupation with Real Madrid, turning our club into a permanent target of his public attacks."

The statement went on: "His recent interventions are particularly serious and astonishing, and unbecoming of an official who bears his responsibilities, after he chose to comment on an article written by an independent journalist in a digital media outlet, before turning his remarks into an attack on our club, and even going beyond that to assess our sporting strategy, which represents an utterly irresponsible act."

Read also:

Deserved or harsh? A refereeing expert reveals to Kooora his opinion on the sanction for the Madrid derby referee

Real Madrid kept up the assault. "It is astonishing that the president of La Liga dedicates his time and his personal accounts to continuously attempting to publicly tarnish the image of Real Madrid, instead of contributing, from the responsibilities of his position, to strengthening confidence in the institutions that are supposed to guarantee the neutrality of the competition."

Such conduct, the club argued, "continues to harm the image of the competition and Spanish football around the world".

Madrid signed off with a direct message to the league association: "In light of this inappropriate conduct that has persisted over time, we believe that professional football in Spain urgently needs an official capable of managing it and developing its full potential, while adhering to the fundamental duty of neutrality."

It added: "We need someone who understands the nature of his position, because the president of La Liga is not the owner of the competition, but rather an official who manages it in the service of the clubs that make it up and entrust him with leading it. We need someone who performs this task with integrity."

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

