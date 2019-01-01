'His start is much better than mine' – Guardiola praises Man Utd boss Solskjaer

The Man City boss was asked about the Norwegian following his team's EFL Cup demolition of Burton Albion on Wednesday.

boss Pep Guardiola praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's "incredible" start as caretaker manager at .

Solskjaer has won his opening five matches after replacing Jose Mourinho in December – equalling Matt Busby's record in a 2-0 victory against last week.

The 45-year-old Norwegian – appointed until the end of the season – could surpass Busby's record with victory against in the on Sunday.

Solskjaer seems to have already restored a feel-good factor at Old Trafford following the ill-fated reign of Jose Mourinho, and he is now a contender for the permanent managerial vacancy.

When asked about Solskjaer following Manchester City's 9-0 humiliation of Burton Albion in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals on Wednesday, Guardiola told reporters: "His start is much better than mine, I lost my first game and drew the second [after being appointed in 2016].

"He won all the games. He is a young manager, getting incredible results. I saw a few minutes of games they played and they played good.

"But it is not my business to talk about other opponents, we have a tough game around the corner against .

"It will be a tough game. We have one day off and then prepare for the game."

Premier League champions City are second in the league, four points behind leaders and 12 ahead of sixth-placed United.



If United can beat Spurs this weekend they could close the gap on fourth placed in the race for the final spot, while Guardiola's men are back in action against Wolves at the Etihad.