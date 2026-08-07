Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor has dominated the sporting conversation over the past few hours. Opinions and predictions are split over whether the Egyptian can repeat his previous successes in Turkey.

The Liverpool legend has signed for two seasons on an annual salary of up to 17 million euros, with extras tied to advertising and a share in shirt sales reaching 20%.

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Trabzonspor's fans gave Salah a historic reception, yet plenty of experts have criticised the switch. Their argument is simple: the Turkish league is weak compared to the major European competitions.

Those criticisms take us straight back to Jose Mourinho's remarks during his spell as Fenerbahce coach. The Portuguese described the league in the ugliest terms. "No one abroad follows this dark and gloomy league," he said.

"A league with a foul smell," he added, "but in the end this is my job and I must adapt to it."

Salah would do well to recall those words as a warning. One of the brightest stars in Arab and world football, he now has to come away with the greatest gains he can.