His name was linked to the double contract scandal: Mancini breaks his silence over Manchester City's conviction

Roberto Mancini, the Italy manager, has broken his silence over Manchester City's enormous breaches of the Premier League's financial rules.

Friday brought the revelation that City had been found guilty of all but one of the 115 alleged charges.

Among the club's breaches was a failure to properly disclose Mancini's salary between 2009-10 and 2012-13.

The leaked emails that sparked the investigation alleged City paid the Italian two salaries: £1.45 million a year to manage the team and an additional £1.75 million a year for four days of consultancy work at Al-Jazira.

Al-Jazira, of course, also sits within the portfolio of City's owner, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed.

Strict sanctions may loom over his former club, but Mancini isn't worried.

Mancini said, according to "The Sun": "I don't think Manchester City have been convicted, on the contrary, it's not a problem that worries me, but it's not something new."

He continued: "Manchester City are not guilty, and the double contract is not my problem, but theirs, if there is any problem."

City have insisted on their innocence ever since the Premier League charged them in February 2023.

Any sanctions, expected to be harsh, will almost certainly draw an appeal.