Higuain: I'd think of retiring at River Plate

The Juventus forward says a return to Argentina could be in the cards before he ends his career

Gonzalo Higuain is not sure if he will leave for River Plate, though the striker would like to retire at his boyhood club when the time comes.

Higuain has been linked with a move away from champions Juve – with a return to Argentine powerhouse River on the cards.

The 32-year-old is also the subject of reported interest from clubs, with among those reportedly interested.

More teams

Higuain's brother, Federico, is currently with the latter, having joined D.C. United this past winter after shining as one of the 's best-ever players.

The current Juve forward emerged from River's youth system in 2005 before leaving for giants two years later, beginning what developed into a highly successful career in Europe.

During his time with the Argentinian side, Higuain fired 14 goals in 41 appearances, but did not capture a trophy with the club's first team.

However, the forward has won plenty since making the move to Europe, having claimed three La Liga crowns with Real Madrid, two Scudettos with Juventus and a title with as part of a 13-trophy haul on the club level.

Additionally, Higuain has earned 75 caps for , scoring 35 goals, although his time with the national team has been headlined by second-place finishes at the 2014 World Cup and in the 2015 and 2016 Copas America.

Higuain addressed his future and talk of a River reunion, telling TyC Sports: "River are a club that gave me everything, from letting me develop to Real Madrid buying me, but right now I don't know what's going to happen. My head is here [in Turin].

"[Marcelo] Gallardo's team are very exciting, they have quality, strength, everything.

"The truth that you watch them and their number nine gets many chances. Clearly someone who played for River before will watch that team, see themselves there and say, 'how nice'.

"Gallardo has caught everyone's eyes and he's earned it. I'd think about going back to River to retire."

Article continues below

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic suspending the Serie A season in March, Higuain had scored five goals in 23 appearances.

In total, Higuain had netted eight goals across all competitions for Maurizio Sarri's Juve in 2019-20.