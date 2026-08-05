Ole Book, Borussia Dortmund's sporting director, considers a departure for Felix Nmecha in the current transfer window highly unlikely. Nmecha is currently said to be on Newcastle United's shortlist, but Book does not expect any move to happen. "I would consider a transfer extremely unlikely. Of course, there can always theoretically be astronomical sums from time to time, but as far as Felix Nmecha is concerned, I can rule that out pretty confidently this summer," Book told journalists at BVB training.

Nmecha's displays last season and in the first two World Cup matches put him on the radar of top clubs. Real Madrid were also linked with him at one stage, but that alleged interest never became concrete. Newcastle United are currently looking for reinforcements in central midfield following the departure of Sandro Tonali and the impending transfer of Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal. Nmecha is said to be the Magpies' preferred option.

Reports claim Nmecha has a release clause in his contract, although it only comes into effect from next summer. He could then allegedly leave the club for €80 million. When Real's interest may still have existed, €120 million was being discussed as Dortmund's pain threshold, but now Ole Book is all but categorically ruling out a departure.

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In 2023, Felix Nmecha joined Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg for €30 million. After initial difficulties, also because of injuries, he established himself under coach Niko Kovac as a key player in defensive midfield. Dortmund also see him firmly in that role next season alongside Jobe Bellingham at BVB. In the past campaign, he scored five goals and provided three assists in 42 competitive appearances for the Black and Yellows.