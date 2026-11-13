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Direct from SFS 26, where he took centre stage with Serie A Operazione Nostalgia, Hernanes shared his predictions for the future of Serie A with CM. Who will win the Serie A title?

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Can Lazio still be called a surprise package in Serie A this season? Can they go all the way?

"Yes. If someone said they had expected this and expected Lazio to be top of the table right now, I wouldn't believe them. So, for me, it's a big surprise. I think they have a very slim chance, say 10-15%, because Inter are certainly the strongest, but the gap isn't that big because Inter also have cup competitions, so there is a chance. It also depends on how the players fare from here, because Tavares is injured now, and so is Zaccagni. That matters too. If they can stay fit until the end, and keep their determination and hunger, then with Gattuso's ability, there's a chance."

You said Inter are the strongest. They have recovered from the derby and reclaimed the favourites' tag you gave them. Can they go all the way in the Champions League, as many at the club hope?

"Yes, I think they can easily reach the quarter-finals. I think that's entirely achievable, but from the semi-finals onwards, there are also Arsenal, Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid, who are finding their form again now, and Manchester City this year. So I have doubts about whether they can go all the way, but I'm sure they can reach the quarter-finals. It's clear they are the strongest, and they needed something like the derby defeat to put a bit of pressure back on them and get them going again."

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Of Como, Milan and Roma, who are Inter's real challengers alongside surprise package Lazio?

"I repeat, Lazio could be a surprise, but it will be difficult. On paper, though, Roma already have a well-equipped, settled squad. AC Milan are coming into their own, and they may also add more signings in the winter transfer window, which would make them stronger. So I'd pick Roma and AC Milan."