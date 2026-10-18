Heracles Almelo tightened their grip on top spot in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie with a 5-1 win away to MVV Maastricht on Sunday. Vincent Heilmann's side now lead Almere City, VVV-Venlo and FC Emmen by six points.

A clever dummy from Mika Luijendijk gave Sil van der Wegen the opening to put MVV ahead after half an hour. The right wing-back struck emphatically to make it 1-0.

Heracles hit back quickly. Maurice Wrusch capitalised on poor MVV defending, then Chafik Abbas turned the ball in stylishly a minute later to make it 2-1.

In the second half, Abass set up Manny for the 3-1 goal and Jean-Paul N'djoli for the 4-1. N'djoli sent the ball into the net behind his standing leg.

Despite plenty more chances, Heracles added just one more goal, with N’djoli completing the 5-1 win. The Almelo side now head to Breda with confidence, where they face NAC next week.