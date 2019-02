'Her speed will always be useful' - Thomas Dennerby backs Oshoala to shine at Barcelona

The Super Falcons' handler has backed the new Barcelona capture to inspire the Spanish outfit to league success this season

women head coach Thomas Dennerby believes Asisat Oshoala's speed will always be essential for new club .

The three-time African women queen joined the Spanish women's topflight on a six-month loan deal from Chinese Women Super League side, Dalian Quanjian.

And an excited Dennerby is confident that the former and Ladies forward will be a huge bargain in the title pursuit of the Blaugranes .

"I think it's a good move for Asisat Oshoala," Dennerby told Goal.

"It's really a good team with lot of skilful players and a nice environment for her to improve ahead of the Women's World Cup.

"I definitely believe she will excel at Barcelona. Although they are a talented team, her speed will always be useful for them.

"I will tell her to keep on using her best skills to better the fortunes of the team and her own game."

Having been handed jersey no. 20, Oshoala is in line to play her first game at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Sunday when Barcelona face Albacete in a Spanish topflight game.