Henry Meja: Tusker and Harambee Stars forward signs for Swedish top side AIK

The youngster - who scored 11 Premier League goals for the Brewers - now joins his international teammate Eric Ouma in Europe

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Tusker and AIK have confirmed the transfer of Harambee Stars striker Henry Meja to the Swedish club.

As the Brewers are beefing up their squad for the 2021/22 season, Meja, who scored 11 goals for the champions, has left to sign a long-term contract with AIK.

Statements

"We would like to confirm that our striker [Henry] Meja is joining Swedish top-tier side AIK on a five-year deal after completion of talks between the two clubs," Tusker confirmed.

"Meja signed a contract with AIK that runs until September 1, 2026."

"We have been talking with the club for the last few days and we have reached an agreement for his [Meja’s] transfer. Meja has been one of our standout players this season and it gives us great pride to see him make the transfer. We want to wish him all the best and thank him for what he has done for us this season," said Tusker chairman Dan Aduda.

"We will endeavour to give more youngsters a chance to excel just as we did with Meja, and it gives us great pride to see them prosper."

On their part, AIK's sports director, Henrik Jurelius, explained why they signed the youngster who had only enjoyed one season with the Kenyan club.

"Henry is a talented player that we hope to be able to refine to our direction," said Jurelius. "We have signed an agreement where we want to work for the long term and are well aware that it is a big process and a longer acclimatization period that awaits."

"I'm very happy to have this opportunity," Meja said. "AIK as a club suits me perfectly and I have got a great impression of everyone I have met. It's also fun to play with Eric Otieno Ouma [his international teammate].

Article continues below

"Now, I look forward to showing what I can do to my teammates and the club's supporters."

Meja, born on December 21, 2001, in Kakamega, made his international debut against Tanzania in a friendly match at Nyayo Stadium on March 15 this year when he replaced Sofapaka midfielder Lawrence Juma.

During the 2022 World Cup qualifier against Uganda on September 2, Meja was an unused substitute after he had been called up to replace Elvis Rupia in the squad.